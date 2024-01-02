Netflix reveals all of January’s new movies and series

These include a new series from the makers of Narcos, a comedy-drama movie from the co-creator of Schitt’s Creek and a big budget heist film.

It is only the start of January and Netflix has already added one of the scariest movies of recent years and a hidden gem comedy series to its library.

But for a list of all the Netflix original movies and TV shows arriving throughout the first month of 2024, scroll below:

Netflix original movies arriving in January

Bitconned – Jan 1

Society of the Snow – Jan 4

In 1972, a Uruguayan flight crashed in the remote heart of the Andes, forcing survivors to become each other’s best hope. A film by J.A. Bayona (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, The Orphanage).

Good Grief – Jan 5

Marc (Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek) was content living in the shadow of his larger-than-life husband, Oliver (Luke Evans). But when Oliver unexpectedly dies, Marc’s world shatters, sending him and his two best friends, Sophie (Ruth Negga) and Thomas (Himesh Patel), on a soul-searching trip to Paris that reveals some hard truths they each need to face.

Good Grief marks Levy’s debut as a feature-film writer and director.

Lift – Jan 12

An international heist crew, led by Cyrus Whitaker (Kevin Hart), races to lift $500 million in gold from a passenger plane at 40,000 feet.

Maboroshi – Jan 15

From the Ashes – Jan 18

The Kitchen – Jan 19

In a dystopian future London where all social housing has been eliminated, Izi (Kane Robinson) and Benji (Jedaiah Bannerman) fight to navigate the world as residents of The Kitchen, a community that refuses to abandon their home. Directed by Kibwe Tavares and Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out).

Sixty Minutes – Jan 19

Netflix original shows arriving in January

Fool Me Once – Jan 1

When ex-soldier Maya sees her murdered husband on a secret nanny cam, she uncovers a deadly conspiracy that stretches deep into the past. For more information, see here.

You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment – Jan 1

The Brothers Sun – Jan 4

When a mysterious enemy targets his family, a Taipei triad member heads to Los Angeles to protect his strong-willed mother (Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh) and oblivious younger brother.

Delicious in Dungeon – Jan 4

Gyeongseong Creature Part 2 – Jan 5

The Trust: A Game of Greed – Jan 10

Break Point Season 2 – Jan 10

Detective Forst – Jan 11

Sonic Prime Chapter 3 – Jan 11

Boy Swallows Universe – Jan 11

A young boy growing up in the suburbs of ’80s Brisbane faces the harsh realities of life — and the looming dangers that threaten his family.

Love is Blind: Sweden – Jan 12

Kübra – Jan 18

The Bequeathed – Jan 19

Created and written by Yeon Sang-ho (Hellbound, Train to Busan), this South Korean series sees a woman inherit a burial ground after the death of an unknown uncle and then finding herself in the centre of a string of murders and dark secrets.

Love on the Spectrum Season – Jan 19

Not Quite Narwhal Season 22 – Jan 22

Love Deadline – Jan 23

Six Nations: Full Contact – Jan 24

Round by round, match by match, the best teams in Europe battle it out to take home the trophy in the 2023 Six Nations Championship.

Queer Eye: Season 8 – Jan 24

The Fab Five return to the city of New Orleans to jazz up the lives of their heroes — one emotional makeover at a time.

Masters of the Universe: Revolution – Jan 25

The final instalment of Kevin Smith’s animated adult version of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe.

Griselda – Jan 25

Griselda is inspired by the life of the savvy and ambitious Griselda Blanco (Sofia Vergara), who created one of the most profitable cartels in history. In 1970s and ’80s Miami, Blanco’s lethal blend of unsuspected savagery and charm helped her expertly navigate business and family, leading her to become widely known as “the Godmother”.

Made by several people involved in Narcos and Narcos: Mexico, the series is among the most hyped shows.

Baby Bandito – Jan 31