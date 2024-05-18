Cillian Murphy confirmed to return for 28 Years Later

The Academy Award winning actor will join an already star-studded cast for the sequel.

Cillian Murphy will reprise his role as Jim in the upcoming 28 Years Later film.

The Irishman’s involvement was confirmed by Sony Motion Pictures Group chairman Tom Rothman in an interview with Deadline.

Murphy’s big break came through his performance as Jim in Danny Boyle’s 2002 zombie thriller, where he played a bicycle courier who awakens from a coma to discover that an accidental release of a highly contagious, aggression-inducing virus has spread throughout the UK.

Twenty two years on from the release of the original, fans will be delighted to hear that the 47-year-old from Cork will appear as Jim once again in the cult classic, alongside Jodie Comer, Ralph Fiennes and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

When asked at Cannes Film Market if Murphy, who just won the Best Actor Oscar for Oppenheimer, would join the project, Rothman said: “Yes, but in a surprising way and in a way that grows, let me put it that way. This is Danny at his best, combined with a very commercial genre, like we had with Edgar Wright and Baby Driver.”

As Rothman referenced in his answer, the highly anticipated follow-up will be directed by Danny Boyle and written by Alex Garland – the partnership that produced the original two decades ago.

Murphy has been asked previously about the potential of his involvement in the sequel, and has always stated his eagerness to work with Boyle and Garland again.

The actor previously told The Independent: “I would be there in a flash. I made two movies with both of those guys [28 Days Later and Sunshine]. In a heartbeat, I would love to work with those guys again.”

More recently, on the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast which is hosted by film critic Josh Horowitz, Murphy said that a sequel has been “brewing for a while”.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that 28 Years Later will consist of a trilogy of films, and that the second film will be helmed by Candyman director Nia DaCosta.

A smash hit critically and commercially, the 2002 movie is credited with helping reinvigorate the zombie genre and five years later got a follow-up titled 28 Weeks Later, which focused around different characters.

The follow-up film, which was directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo, depicted the efforts of NATO military forces as they attempted to create a safe zone in London, with the film including a cast of new characters.

Just last week, another young talented actor was added to the cast list.

Jack O’Connell (Back To Black, Ferrari) will also feature in the trilogy.

Sony Pictures confirmed that O’Connell will have a supporting role in the first film and more of a lead role in the second.

Jack O’Connell has been cast in ‘28 YEARS LATER’ alongside Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jodie Comer and Ralph Fiennes.



28 Years Later is projected to be released in theatres in June 2025.

