Claudia Winkleman says it’s ‘problematic’ that The Traitors keep murdering women

Warning: This article contains potential spoilers for season 2 of The Traitors

The Traitors is all anyone wants to talk about, but its host has pointed out a ‘problematic’ theme

Claudia Winkleman has spoken out against the Traitors’ repeated murder of women in the show.

Winkleman is the host of the beloved BBC reality show, which sees a group of strangers split into so-called Faithfuls and Traitors.

The aim of the game is for the Faithfuls to catch out the Traitors.

The Traitors murder a Faithful each night, but the Faithfuls have the chance to banish a Traitor if they can sniff them out during the round table discussion.

If by the end of the game any Traitors remain, then they take home the cash prize. However, if the Faithfuls banish all of the Traitors, then they come out victorious.

So far this season, though, a lot of the contestants to be booted off are women, as well as older people.

Winkleman addressed this issue during an appearance on Woman’s Hour earlier this week.

“Why is it that all the people that get murdered by the Traitors are all women bar one?”

Emma Barrett, the host of the radio show, read out the question from a viewer named Harriet: “Why is it that all the people that get murdered by the Traitors are all women bar one? And secondly, why are the Traitors so ageist? One of them (Traitors) was a woman and a bit older, so they murdered her straight away.”

Winkleman responded: “Well, I mean, correct, Harriet. And I would like to sit down with Harriet and have quite a few conversations about it.

“I don’t want to say anything, because what if people haven’t watched? So I’m not going to say any names.

“But yeah, it’s problematic. But then you’ll carry on watching and you’ll see, and that is all I can say.”

She went on to discuss what power has done to the Traitors.

“It is interesting what power does, and how people are often scared of power, and genuine magnetism is all I can say about anything, both in series one and series two.

“I think you either have it, or you don’t. I’m just talking about my reality show here. Some people are compelling and people are drawn to them. To watch that is extraordinary.”