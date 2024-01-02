ITV viewers ‘sick to their stomach’ minutes into new Post Office scandal drama

A new series has left viewers feeling sickened

Mr Bates vs The Post Office hit screens earlier this week, but viewers were left feeling uneasy just minutes into its premiere.

Based on a true story, the show tells the tale of how a new computer system called Horizon left subpostmasters with unexplained financial losses.

From Horizon’s introduction in 1999 until 2015, the system left nearly 1,000 postmasters wrongly prosecuted of theft, false accounting, and/or fraud.

The first episode shows Alan Bates (played by Toby Jones), Jo Hamilton (Monica Dolan), Noel Thomas (Ifan Huw Dafydd), and Lee Castleton (Will Mellor) asking the Post Office for help, for their concerns to just be dismissed.

However, Alan is still convinced that the new system is causing the mysterious losses, and refuses to forget about it.

The show goes on to tell Bates’ story, and his journey to justice.

Just minutes into the new show, viewers were taking to social media to express their frustration at the story.

“I’ve only watched 5 mins of #PostOfficeScandal drama and I’m shouting at TV. Not sure I can watch it,” one person wrote.

A second put: “Less than 20 mins in and not sure I can watch this. Sick to my stomach.”

While a third penned: “10 minutes in and I’m fuming already! A crime against good and honest people!”