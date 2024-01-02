Search icon

02nd Jan 2024

Netflix viewers praise ‘absolutely outstanding’ crime thriller series after binge-watching in one day

The perfect thing to fill January evenings

The new murder thriller from Harlan Coben, Fool Me Once, has finally dropped.

Many of you will likely be familiar with Coben’s previous work, with the mystery thriller writer being the genius behind The Stranger and Safe. The author then turned both the novels into hugely popular Netflix series.

His work has become famous for being full of intrigue, plot twists and drama, and the series were streamed by millions.

Now, his latest project has been released on Netflix.

With a cast including Michelle Keegan, Richard Armitage, Joanna Lumley, Fool Me Once is based on the book of the same name, and revolves around couple Joe (Armitage) and Maya (Keegan).

The trailer released last month shows Joe being killed by an unidentified shooter, with Maya then seen mourning her husband at his funeral.

But when he later shows up on her toddler’s nanny cam, she starts to wonder whether all is as it seems.

The series synopsis reads: “Detective Sergeant Sami Kierce (Adeel Akhtar) leads the homicide investigation into Joe’s death while grappling with secrets of his own.

“Meanwhile, Maya’s niece and nephew, Abby and Daniel, are trying to find the truth about their mother’s murder, several months earlier. Are the two cases connected?

Fool Me Once follows these characters on a thrilling hunt for the truth that will reveal shocking secrets and change their lives forever.”

Viewers are teased with the prospect that Joe had “stumbled upon something big” before his death, and it’s fair to say our curiosity has been piqued.

Fool Me Once is streaming now

Now the show has finally dropped, and it’s everything viewers wanted and more, with people taking to social media to share their excitement.

“I CANT LOOK AWAY IM HOOKED,” one person wrote about the show.

A second said: “What a series! Binged them all today! A must watch.”

“Did I binge-watch all 8 episodes of #FoolMeOnce in one day? Of course I did. Joanna Lumley and Michelle Keegan are a tour de force! So many good twists and turns and a genuinely surprising ending,” a third wrote.

The series is available to stream now on Netflix, the perfect thing to get you through the cold January evenings.

