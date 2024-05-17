Search icon

17th May 2024

Original PS2 games ‘coming to PS4 and PS5’

Charlie Herbert

Original PS2 games 'coming to PS4 and PS5'

This would be huge

Classic PlayStation 2 games could be coming to next-gen consoles.

The PlayStation 2 is easily one of the most iconic games consoles of all time, and will probably have been the first proper console many of you owned.

By default, many of the games from that era hold huge nostalgia. But in the age of next-gen consoles such as the PS4 and PS5, it’s been difficult to play some of these games if you don’t own an original PS2.

Whilst PS1 games have been added to Sony’s PS Plus Premium tier in the past, very few PS2 games have been released on the platform.

This could be about to change though, with reports that a PlayStation 2-emulated title could be arriving for PS4 and PS5 users.

According to Gematsu, Star Wars: The Clone Wars is set to be the first new PlayStation 2-emulated title to come to PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 since 2019.

The publication reports that PlayStation Store price tracker PS Deals picked up a listing of the game on the PlayStation store.

The release date was said to be listed as June 11, and it will “likely be available as part of the June wave of Classics Catalog titles for PlayStation Plus subscribers.”

The description for game apparently read: “Experience Star Wars: The Clone Wars originally released on the PlayStation 2 console, enhanced with up-rendering, rewind, quick save, and custom video filters.”

If PS2 emulators became a regular thing on the PS4 and PS5, it would surely only see PlayStation surge further ahead of Xbox.

In fact, there would probably be an argument to say that the so-called ‘console wars’ are over, with Xbox having already confirmed it would be making some of its exclusive games available on PlayStation.

