Search icon

Entertainment

18th Jan 2024

Netflix viewers say true-crime series based on ‘real life Gone Girl’ is a must watch

Simon Kelly

True Crime fans are in for a treat.

Netflix has just released a true crime documentary about a case labelled the ‘real-life Gone Girl’.

The crime series, which is called American Nightmare, follows the mysterious case of a woman’s abduction and police’s ensuing refusal to believe it was legitimate.

The three-part series is sure to be the next hit for true crime fanatics, as it comes from the makers of The Tinder Swindler, which took the world by storm upon its release in 2022.

Thrilling crime documentary labelled ‘real-life Gone Girl’ streaming on Netflix

The official synopsis for American Nightmare reads: “After a harrowing home invasion and kidnapping in 2015, a couple is accused of staging the ordeal when the woman reappears in this true-crime docuseries.”

The show follows the 2015 abduction of Denise Huskin after her and her boyfriend Aaron Quinn were drugged in their home in Vallejo, California.

Huskins was held for ransom and when Quinn ran to police for help, they suspected that he was lying and was actually the one responsible for her disappearance.

The case was quickly compared to David Fincher’s 2014 film Gone Girl, starring Ben Affleck and Rosamund Pike, which shares a similar plotline to the real-life events.

In their 4 star review, The Guardian said: “This true-crime show examines the case of Denise Huskins, who police accused of faking her own kidnap in a Gone Girl-style plot. It’s an elevated example of the normally schlocky genre … but it will make you squirm.”

All three episodes of American Nightmare are available to view on Netflix now.

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

The incredible true story behind new Zac Efron wrestling biopic

a24

The incredible true story behind new Zac Efron wrestling biopic

By Charlie Herbert

Guy looks up adult toy reviews for his penis size and immediately regrets it

Dildo

Guy looks up adult toy reviews for his penis size and immediately regrets it

By Charlie Herbert

Jordan Henderson has not received a penny from Saudi club and it’s his own fault

Jordan Henderson has not received a penny from Saudi club and it’s his own fault

By Lee Costello

MORE FROM JOE

Game Of Thrones’ Emilia Clarke is absolutely hilarious in real life

Emilia Clarke

Game Of Thrones’ Emilia Clarke is absolutely hilarious in real life

By Paul Moore

Woman who’s watched over 1000 horror films shares list of those that actually scared her

Film

Woman who’s watched over 1000 horror films shares list of those that actually scared her

By Kieran Galpin

After 16 years, Snake II is still the best mobile game ever made

Games

After 16 years, Snake II is still the best mobile game ever made

By Rich Cooper

Father Ray Kelly’s secret past before Britain’s Got Talent has been revealed

britain's got talent

Father Ray Kelly’s secret past before Britain’s Got Talent has been revealed

By James Dawson

Gogglebox star Pete McGarry fostered over 100 kids across two decades

Gogglebox

Gogglebox star Pete McGarry fostered over 100 kids across two decades

By Danny Jones

Game of Thrones has cast a new character and he’s vital in the war for the Iron Throne

Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones has cast a new character and he’s vital in the war for the Iron Throne

By Paul Moore

Johnny Depp reveals he prefers quiet country life in his Downton Abbey-like estate

Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp reveals he prefers quiet country life in his Downton Abbey-like estate

By Steve Hopkins

Doctor issues warning over using your phone on the toilet

Doctor issues warning over using your phone on the toilet

By JOE

Tesla driver shares their first electric bill in 12 months and leaves people shocked by the fee

Cars

Tesla driver shares their first electric bill in 12 months and leaves people shocked by the fee

By Charlie Herbert

‘Back to the Future 4 trailer with Tom Holland’ has ‘people in tears’

Back to the Future

‘Back to the Future 4 trailer with Tom Holland’ has ‘people in tears’

By Charlie Herbert

YouTuber arrested for dumping bucket of poo on train passengers

YouTuber arrested for dumping bucket of poo on train passengers

By Nina McLaughlin

Heating should be on for eight hours a day during winter, experts say

Heating

Heating should be on for eight hours a day during winter, experts say

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Roy Keane, Ronaldo and 5 seconds that sum up the Irish force of nature

1999

Roy Keane, Ronaldo and 5 seconds that sum up the Irish force of nature

By Nooruddean Choudry

Alexis Sanchez salary details explain why Man United didn’t splash big this summer

Alexis Sanchez

Alexis Sanchez salary details explain why Man United didn’t splash big this summer

By Patrick McCarry

People are losing it at how world leaders are being ‘treated’ at the Queen’s state funeral

The Queen

People are losing it at how world leaders are being ‘treated’ at the Queen’s state funeral

By April Curtin

WATCH: The moment when Nate Diaz knew he had Conor McGregor beaten

Conor McGregor

WATCH: The moment when Nate Diaz knew he had Conor McGregor beaten

By Gareth Makim

Jose Mourinho announces new fortnightly television show

Football

Jose Mourinho announces new fortnightly television show

By Darragh Murphy

Get paid £30k to eat cheese as ‘Chief snacking officer’ and travel the world

Brew City

Get paid £30k to eat cheese as ‘Chief snacking officer’ and travel the world

By Kieran Galpin

Load more stories