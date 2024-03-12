Search icon

Football

12th Mar 2024

The reason why the Emirates Stadium is named the Arsenal Stadium on Champions League games

Callum Boyle

Arsenal

Arsenal are back in the Champions League after a long absence

Arsenal face Porto in the second leg of their Champions League last 16 tie as they look to reach the quarter finals for the first time in 14 years.

The Gunners have plenty of work to do after they were beaten in the first leg, conceding a 94th minute strike courtesy of Galeno.

It means Mikel Arteta’s side will need to score at least two goals to avoid extra time/crashing out and book their place in the last eight.

As always, their game will be played at the Emirates Stadium but instead, it will be referred to as: The Arsenal Stadium.

Why? It’s quite simple. UEFA regulations.

Arsenal

As per the governing body’s guidelines, stadiums that are sponsored are not officially recognised by UEFA therefore teams are required to change their name.

Manchester City are also in a similar situation and have to change their home name from the Etihad Stadium to the City of Manchester Stadium – which was the ground’s previous title.

Gunners confident they can qualify 

Despite heading into the game one goal down, Arteta says it’s no different to situations they have faced in the Premier League and has called for the fans’ backing.

He said: “We’ll just focus on ourselves and doing more. We need [the crowd] playing every ball with us and we need that emotional control as well. It’s a beautiful opportunity to live one of those nights.”

Related links:

Topics:

Arsenal,Champions League,Football,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

How the Premier League will be decided if three teams finish level with the same goal difference and goals scored

Arsenal

How the Premier League will be decided if three teams finish level with the same goal difference and goals scored

By Callum Boyle

Paul Pogba offered shock return to football despite four-year ban

Football

Paul Pogba offered shock return to football despite four-year ban

By Callum Boyle

Luis Diaz’s agent demands ridiculous fee to prize him away from Liverpool

Football

Luis Diaz’s agent demands ridiculous fee to prize him away from Liverpool

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Tim Sherwood slammed for asking Cole Palmer ‘most awkward question ever’ on live TV

Chelsea

Tim Sherwood slammed for asking Cole Palmer ‘most awkward question ever’ on live TV

By Callum Boyle

Arsenal could be knocked out of two competitions in one night if they lose to Porto

Arsenal

Arsenal could be knocked out of two competitions in one night if they lose to Porto

By Callum Boyle

Ian Wright praised for addressing Man City’s ‘elephant in the room’

Arsenal

Ian Wright praised for addressing Man City’s ‘elephant in the room’

By Callum Boyle

Frank Lampard defends Rashford and young England players amid drinking controversy

england football

Frank Lampard defends Rashford and young England players amid drinking controversy

By Charlie Herbert

Amad Diallo posts cryptic message after deleting all trace of Man United on social media

Amad Diallo

Amad Diallo posts cryptic message after deleting all trace of Man United on social media

By Callum Boyle

Man United will do ‘everything possible’ to sign Harry Kane

Bayern Munich

Man United will do ‘everything possible’ to sign Harry Kane

By Callum Boyle

Another Kate Middleton photo emerges that people are convinced is edited

Another Kate Middleton photo emerges that people are convinced is edited

By Joseph Loftus

Christopher Nolan has already ‘started writing his next film’

Christopher Nolan has already ‘started writing his next film’

By Simon Kelly

Couples therapist reveals the perfect age to get married if you don’t want a divorce

Couples therapist reveals the perfect age to get married if you don’t want a divorce

By Joseph Loftus

Katie Price hit with substantial fine for driving without license and insurance

Katie Price hit with substantial fine for driving without license and insurance

By Joseph Loftus

All cat owners given three month warning to avoid £500 fine before new legislation

Animals

All cat owners given three month warning to avoid £500 fine before new legislation

By Charlie Herbert

Here’s why people were wearing red pins at the Oscars

Academy Awards

Here’s why people were wearing red pins at the Oscars

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Iconic video of kids crashing BBC News interview is now seven years old

Iconic video of kids crashing BBC News interview is now seven years old

By Joseph Loftus

Harry Potter deleted scene showing Dudley’s true self is making fans cry

Harry Potter deleted scene showing Dudley’s true self is making fans cry

By JOE

Lily Allen says her daughters have completely ruined her career

David Harbour

Lily Allen says her daughters have completely ruined her career

By Charlie Herbert

Another Kate Middleton photo emerges that people are convinced is edited

Another Kate Middleton photo emerges that people are convinced is edited

By Joseph Loftus

Amad Diallo breaks silence after deleting all trace of Man United from social media

Amad Diallo

Amad Diallo breaks silence after deleting all trace of Man United from social media

By Callum Boyle

Tim Sherwood slammed for asking Cole Palmer ‘most awkward question ever’ on live TV

Chelsea

Tim Sherwood slammed for asking Cole Palmer ‘most awkward question ever’ on live TV

By Callum Boyle

Load more stories