The reason why the Emirates Stadium is named the Arsenal Stadium on Champions League games

Arsenal face Porto in the second leg of their Champions League last 16 tie as they look to reach the quarter finals for the first time in 14 years.

The Gunners have plenty of work to do after they were beaten in the first leg, conceding a 94th minute strike courtesy of Galeno.

It means Mikel Arteta’s side will need to score at least two goals to avoid extra time/crashing out and book their place in the last eight.

As always, their game will be played at the Emirates Stadium but instead, it will be referred to as: The Arsenal Stadium.

Why? It’s quite simple. UEFA regulations.

As per the governing body’s guidelines, stadiums that are sponsored are not officially recognised by UEFA therefore teams are required to change their name.

Manchester City are also in a similar situation and have to change their home name from the Etihad Stadium to the City of Manchester Stadium – which was the ground’s previous title.

Gunners confident they can qualify

Despite heading into the game one goal down, Arteta says it’s no different to situations they have faced in the Premier League and has called for the fans’ backing.

He said: “We’ll just focus on ourselves and doing more. We need [the crowd] playing every ball with us and we need that emotional control as well. It’s a beautiful opportunity to live one of those nights.”

