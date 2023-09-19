Mesut Ozil names surprising Champions League dream team

Ozil revealed his Champions League dream team on social media

Mesut Ozil has surprised many with his selections after he named his Champions League dream team on social media.

With the Champions League returning tonight (September 19), the former Real Madrid and Arsenal star named a team of XI competing in this year’s tournament, which featured players from both of his former clubs as well as one from Sevilla.

In goal, he named Manuel Neuer of Bayern Muncich, a close friend of his having played in the German national team and over the course of the past decade, one of the most consistent ‘keepers in the world.

A back three of Ruben Dias, Sergio Ramos and Antonio Rudiger complete a strong defensive structure while in the midfield is perhaps the biggest surprise inclusion in Ivan Rakitic.

Alongside the Croatian, who is still as effective for Sevilla as he was at Barcelona, is Rodri and Jack of all footballing positions, Eduardo Camavinga.

Leroy Sane and Bukayo Saka occupy the wide positions while the two most nailed-on starters: Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland lead the line.

My @ChampionsLeague season 2023/24 dream team 🔥💯⚽️💥



The best XI 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/fHjehJqMpA — Mesut Özil (@M10) September 18, 2023

Ozil retired from football earlier this year at the age of 34, citing back problems as once of his reasons behind calling time on his career.

Back in March, he wrote: “Hello everyone, After thoughtful consideration, l’m announcing my immediate retirement from professional football.

“I’ve had the privilege to be a professional football player for almost 17 years now and I feel incredibly thankful for the opportunity.

“But in recent weeks and months, having also suffered some injuries, it’s become more and more clear that it’s time to leave the big stage of football.”

