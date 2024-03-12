Search icon

Football

12th Mar 2024

Arsenal could be knocked out of two competitions in one night if they lose to Porto

Callum Boyle

Arsenal

Arsenal are in Champions League action tonight

Arsenal could find themselves out of two competitions in one night if they are beaten by Porto on Tuesday night.

The Gunners face the Portuguese outfit in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 tie and are 1-0 down following Galeno’s stoppage time winner.

Mikel Arteta’s side host the second leg at the Emirates Stadium as they bid to reach the quarter finals for the first time in 14 years but should they fall to defeat, it will mean the end of the road for them in not one, but two competitions.

Arsenal to miss out on new-look competition

We’re all familiar with the concept of the Club World Cup. Usually, the winner of each respective continental competition will go head-to-head with each other for the prize but now the tournament is undergoing a bit of a makeover.

Scheduled to take place in the USA next year, the tournament is set to take place between  June 15 to July 13 and is set to include 32 teams, including the winners of the four previous continental championships.

The 12 teams qualifying from UEFA will include the winners of the Champions League between 2021 and 2024, as well as additional teams to be determined by a club ranking in those four years.

However due to Arsenal’s absence from the Champions League in recent years, their coefficient ranking is considerably lower than any of their rivals and in order to qualify for the Club World Cup, they would need to win the Champions League this year.

Arsenal

Gunners confident they can qualify

Despite heading into the game one goal down, Arteta says it’s no different to situations they have faced in the Premier League and has called for the fans’ backing.

He said: “We’ll just focus on ourselves and doing more. We need [the crowd] playing every ball with us and we need that emotional control as well. It’s a beautiful opportunity to live one of those nights.”

Related links:

Topics:

Arsenal,Champions League,Football,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

The reason why the Emirates Stadium is named the Arsenal Stadium on Champions League games

Arsenal

The reason why the Emirates Stadium is named the Arsenal Stadium on Champions League games

By Callum Boyle

How the Premier League will be decided if three teams finish level with the same goal difference and goals scored

Arsenal

How the Premier League will be decided if three teams finish level with the same goal difference and goals scored

By Callum Boyle

Paul Pogba offered shock return to football despite four-year ban

Football

Paul Pogba offered shock return to football despite four-year ban

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Luis Diaz’s agent demands ridiculous fee to prize him away from Liverpool

Football

Luis Diaz’s agent demands ridiculous fee to prize him away from Liverpool

By Callum Boyle

Tim Sherwood slammed for asking Cole Palmer ‘most awkward question ever’ on live TV

Chelsea

Tim Sherwood slammed for asking Cole Palmer ‘most awkward question ever’ on live TV

By Callum Boyle

Ian Wright praised for addressing Man City’s ‘elephant in the room’

Arsenal

Ian Wright praised for addressing Man City’s ‘elephant in the room’

By Callum Boyle

Frank Lampard defends Rashford and young England players amid drinking controversy

england football

Frank Lampard defends Rashford and young England players amid drinking controversy

By Charlie Herbert

Amad Diallo posts cryptic message after deleting all trace of Man United on social media

Amad Diallo

Amad Diallo posts cryptic message after deleting all trace of Man United on social media

By Callum Boyle

Man United will do ‘everything possible’ to sign Harry Kane

Bayern Munich

Man United will do ‘everything possible’ to sign Harry Kane

By Callum Boyle

Katie Price hit with substantial fine for driving without license and insurance

Katie Price hit with substantial fine for driving without license and insurance

By Joseph Loftus

All cat owners given three month warning to avoid £500 fine before new legislation

Animals

All cat owners given three month warning to avoid £500 fine before new legislation

By Charlie Herbert

Here’s why people were wearing red pins at the Oscars

Academy Awards

Here’s why people were wearing red pins at the Oscars

By Charlie Herbert

Iconic video of kids crashing BBC News interview is now seven years old

Iconic video of kids crashing BBC News interview is now seven years old

By Joseph Loftus

Luis Diaz’s agent demands ridiculous fee to prize him away from Liverpool

Football

Luis Diaz’s agent demands ridiculous fee to prize him away from Liverpool

By Callum Boyle

Harry Potter deleted scene showing Dudley’s true self is making fans cry

Harry Potter deleted scene showing Dudley’s true self is making fans cry

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Lily Allen says her daughters have completely ruined her career

David Harbour

Lily Allen says her daughters have completely ruined her career

By Charlie Herbert

Another Kate Middleton photo emerges that people are convinced is edited

Another Kate Middleton photo emerges that people are convinced is edited

By Joseph Loftus

Amad Diallo breaks silence after deleting all trace of Man United from social media

Amad Diallo

Amad Diallo breaks silence after deleting all trace of Man United from social media

By Callum Boyle

Tim Sherwood slammed for asking Cole Palmer ‘most awkward question ever’ on live TV

Chelsea

Tim Sherwood slammed for asking Cole Palmer ‘most awkward question ever’ on live TV

By Callum Boyle

Royal photographer speaks out following Kate Middleton picture controversy

Kate Middleton

Royal photographer speaks out following Kate Middleton picture controversy

By Charlie Herbert

British police officer dies at his engagement party in Australia

Australia

British police officer dies at his engagement party in Australia

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories