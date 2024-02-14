Search icon

14th Feb 2024

Kylian Mbappe open to joining Arsenal

Callum Boyle

Kylian Mbappe

Mbappe at the Emirates would be quite something

Kylian Mbappe would reportedly be willing to join Arsenal if it became a possibility.

Mbappe’s future has been a major talking point in recent years, with the forward finally expected to leave Paris Saint-Germain when his contract expires in the summer.

Real Madrid are the favourites to land his signature and barring any mishaps, will bring him to the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer.

Reports last week however claimed that the two parties were some way off agreeing any deal, which could open the door to any other potential suitors swooping in.

According to The Independent though, one club Mbappe would be willing to join is Arsenal.

Kylian Mbappe

Arsenal move extremely unlikely

It goes without saying, but Arsenal would take Mbappe in a heartbeat. After all, he is one of the best players in the world.

Unfortunately for Gunners fans, the prospect of the Frenchman coming to the Emirates Stadium is very unlikely.

Despite Mbappe’s interest in coming to the Emirates Stadium – largely to replicate the path of his icon, Thierry Henry – his financial demands are not something Arsenal or Mikel Arteta would be willing to entertain.

It’s not something they’d explore in the short-term but later down the line, who knows?

Kylian Mbappe

Mbappe could’ve joined Arsenal earlier on his career

Arsene Wenger once revealed that he had the chance to sign Mbappe while at Arsenal. 

Speaking on BeIN Sports back in 2021 he said: “I was at his home when he was undecided whether to extend his contract with Monaco.

“He could have come to Arsenal for free. I would say every club is full of histories like that.

“You go to Milan, to Manchester, Arsenal, Chelsea there are these kind of stories everywhere.”

