Search icon

Football

27th Sep 2023

Sofyan Amrabat’s stats from Man United debut go viral

Callum Boyle

Sofyan Ambrabat

United fans have reason to be excited

Manchester United fans have every right to be excited following Sofyan Amrabat’s first start for the club.

Amrabat started for the first time since completing a deadline day loan move from Fiorentina in the Carabao Cup against Crystal Palace on Tuesday night.

Despite being signed to play in the midfield position the Moroccan international was deployed at right back due to a lack of options available in the area.

But even though he played in a typically unconventional role, the 27-year-old recorded a 96 per cent pass accuracy after completing 83 out of 87 passes attempted.

Additonally, he was also able to win five out of his six duels which will come as welcome news for United fans, who have watched their side struggle in the midfield battles on occasions.

After the game, fans and pundits sang the praises of the midfielder. Steve Bruce and Andros Townsend said on Sky Sports: “Amrabat looked a real player…I think he played everywhere but left-back!”

Another fan wrote: “Amrabat scanning before every touch, turning on the ball, and running into vacant space. He’s doing the literal basics and it’s going to change my life.

“So obvious how important Amrabat is going to be at Manchester United. Already looks the part,” said a third.

“Amrabat looks like he would quite literally run through a brick wall if ten Hag asked him to,” posted another.

The Morocco international admitted that making his Old Trafford debut was a dream come true. He told Sky Sports: “I think it was the perfect night. We played very well and most importantly won 3-0. I played for an hour so I think [it was] a perfect night.

“Since I was a child, I worked for this. I worked very hard my whole career, my whole life for this. To play here is amazing.

“It’s Tuesday and the stadium is full, it’s fantastic. I told the manager I would play wherever he needs me, wherever the team need me, even if it’s goalkeeper.”

Related links:

Topics:

Football,Manchester United,Sofyan Amrabat,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Aston Villa face calls to change ‘wet-look’ kit as women’s side prepare to start new season

Aston Villa

Aston Villa face calls to change ‘wet-look’ kit as women’s side prepare to start new season

By Callum Boyle

Victor Osimhen reacts to meeting Napoli teammates for first time since viral video

Football

Victor Osimhen reacts to meeting Napoli teammates for first time since viral video

By Callum Boyle

Pep Guardiola makes Kalvin Phillips admission

Football

Pep Guardiola makes Kalvin Phillips admission

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

How Sir Alex Ferguson switched up his team talks for derby matches

How Sir Alex Ferguson switched up his team talks for derby matches

By Reuben Pinder

Comoros ‘keeper to miss Cameroon knockout tie despite negative covid test

AFCON

Comoros ‘keeper to miss Cameroon knockout tie despite negative covid test

By Daniel Brown

Striker Adam Rooney drops down from Scottish Premiership to English fifth tier with Salford City

Aberdeen

Striker Adam Rooney drops down from Scottish Premiership to English fifth tier with Salford City

By JOE

Liverpool agree deal to sell Dominic Solanke for £19m

AFC Bournemouth

Liverpool agree deal to sell Dominic Solanke for £19m

By Reuben Pinder

Outrage after Hooters sponsor U10s football team

controversy

Outrage after Hooters sponsor U10s football team

By Danny Jones

Brother of Maddy Cusack pays tribute after Sheffield Utd star died aged 27

Football

Brother of Maddy Cusack pays tribute after Sheffield Utd star died aged 27

By Callum Boyle

EXCLUSIVE: Ava Evans speaks out on JOE podcast over Laurence Fox’s vile TV rant

EXCLUSIVE: Ava Evans speaks out on JOE podcast over Laurence Fox’s vile TV rant

By Joseph Loftus

Woman sparks debate after adding lemon to her coke

Woman sparks debate after adding lemon to her coke

By Joseph Loftus

Brother speaks out after football boss killed over team’s 3-2 defeat

Crime

Brother speaks out after football boss killed over team’s 3-2 defeat

By Callum Boyle

Woman who paid £570 to see Drake tears down fan’s sign blocking her view

Concert

Woman who paid £570 to see Drake tears down fan’s sign blocking her view

By Charlie Herbert

Girl, 15, ‘stabbed to death after rejecting flowers from boy on bus’

Girl, 15, ‘stabbed to death after rejecting flowers from boy on bus’

By Joseph Loftus

Newlyweds called ‘cheap’ for serving guests huge McDonald’s spread at wedding

Newlyweds called ‘cheap’ for serving guests huge McDonald’s spread at wedding

By Joseph Loftus

MORE FROM JOE

Quentin Tarantino has no time for Netflix

Film

Quentin Tarantino has no time for Netflix

By Tom Victor

Homes Under The Hammer had an unexpected, brilliant Father Ted homage

Father Ted

Homes Under The Hammer had an unexpected, brilliant Father Ted homage

By Wil Jones

Today is the 20th anniversary of WWE star Owen Hart’s tragic death

Owen Hart

Today is the 20th anniversary of WWE star Owen Hart’s tragic death

By Wil Jones

Watch Sheffield Wednesday forward Marco Matias’ absolute screamer…

Championship

Watch Sheffield Wednesday forward Marco Matias’ absolute screamer…

By JOE

Rio Ferdinand is set to announce a drastic career change

Boxing

Rio Ferdinand is set to announce a drastic career change

By Paul Moore

Viewers spot Cuthbert the Caterpillar being arrested in new Aldi Christmas advert

#FreeCuthbert

Viewers spot Cuthbert the Caterpillar being arrested in new Aldi Christmas advert

By Kieran Galpin

Load more stories