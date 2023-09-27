Sofyan Amrabat’s stats from Man United debut go viral

United fans have reason to be excited

Manchester United fans have every right to be excited following Sofyan Amrabat’s first start for the club.

Amrabat started for the first time since completing a deadline day loan move from Fiorentina in the Carabao Cup against Crystal Palace on Tuesday night.

Despite being signed to play in the midfield position the Moroccan international was deployed at right back due to a lack of options available in the area.

But even though he played in a typically unconventional role, the 27-year-old recorded a 96 per cent pass accuracy after completing 83 out of 87 passes attempted.

Additonally, he was also able to win five out of his six duels which will come as welcome news for United fans, who have watched their side struggle in the midfield battles on occasions.

After the game, fans and pundits sang the praises of the midfielder. Steve Bruce and Andros Townsend said on Sky Sports: “Amrabat looked a real player…I think he played everywhere but left-back!”

"Amrabat looked a REAL player…I think he played everywhere but left-back!" 😅



Steve Bruce and Andros Townsend react to Manchester United's 3-0 win against Crystal Palace 🔴 pic.twitter.com/2w1thHuWXi — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) September 26, 2023

Another fan wrote: “Amrabat scanning before every touch, turning on the ball, and running into vacant space. He’s doing the literal basics and it’s going to change my life.

“So obvious how important Amrabat is going to be at Manchester United. Already looks the part,” said a third.

“Amrabat looks like he would quite literally run through a brick wall if ten Hag asked him to,” posted another.

"I think it was a perfect night!" 😍



Sofyan Amrabat says he will even play as a goalkeeper if Manchester United need him there 🔴 pic.twitter.com/vPnivVjHZF — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) September 26, 2023

The Morocco international admitted that making his Old Trafford debut was a dream come true. He told Sky Sports: “I think it was the perfect night. We played very well and most importantly won 3-0. I played for an hour so I think [it was] a perfect night.

“Since I was a child, I worked for this. I worked very hard my whole career, my whole life for this. To play here is amazing.

“It’s Tuesday and the stadium is full, it’s fantastic. I told the manager I would play wherever he needs me, wherever the team need me, even if it’s goalkeeper.”

Related links: