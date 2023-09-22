David de Gea may retire if clubs can’t meet specific requirement

De Gea is still without a club after leaving Man United

David De Gea is prepared to call time on his career if he is unable to find a club willing to meet his demands.

The Spaniard has been without a club since leaving Manchester United in the summer after the club made a U-turn on their decision to offer the ‘keeper a new deal.

After 12 years at Old Trafford, De Gea was linked with moves to Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and even Saudi Arabia, but none failed to materialise.

Clubs in Spain have also reportedly registered their interest but the 32-year-old has been training on his own and according to The Guardian, the ‘keeper is considering retirement if a major club cannot guarantee him the position of being first choice.

If he did opt to retire it would be a major shock in football and less than six months after he received the Premier League’s Golden Glove award after he kept 17 clean sheets last season.

Erik ten Hag then opted to replace the shot-stopper with Andre Onana, who has started every game so far this season but came under fire after his mistake in the defeat to Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

Onana fronted up for his mistake by requesting to speak to the media after the game, where he insisted the blame lied solely with him.

