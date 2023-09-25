Search icon

Football

25th Sep 2023

Man United already eyeing up replacement for Andre Onana

Callum Boyle

Andre Onana

United are already looking at options instead of Onana

Manchester United could seek to replace Andre Onana much earlier than anticipated.

It’s been a difficult start for the Cameroon international since his move from Inter Milan this summer as the 27-year-old came under fire for his mistake in the 4-3 defeat against Bayern Munich.

Onana allowed Leroy Sane’s low-driven effort to slip through his finger tips before conceding another three and had also come under pressure for previous mistakes in earlier games.

The ‘keeper did impress in the 1-0 win away to Burnley at the weekend – his second clean sheet of the season but reports in Spain are suggesting that a replacement could be coming to Old Trafford much sooner than expected.

According to Fichajes, Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak is being considered by Erik ten Hag as Onana’s replacement.

Andre Onana

Oblak has been at the Spanish giants since 2014 and established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the world and featured in Atletico’s derby day win against Real Madrid on Sunday as Diego Simeone’s side beat them 3-1.

At 30, it’s unlikely that Oblak would be seen as a long-term fix at Old Trafford but given his stature, is potentially seen as someone who can provide a quick solution to United’s defensive issues.

Andre Onana,Football,Jan Oblak,Manchester United,Sport

