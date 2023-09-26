Neymar responds to claims he has tried to get Al Hilal manager sacked

Neymar is furious

Neymar has responded to the rumours that he has spoken to the Al Hilal hierarchy in order to get manager Jorge Jesus sacked.

Reports of a falling out with Jesus emerged after Al Hilal’s 1-1 draw in the Asian Champions League against Navbahor Namangan, in which the ex-Benfica boss was left unimpressed with the performance of his star man.

Spanish news outlet Mundo Deportivo have since claimed that Neymar has demanded the club to sack Jesus while club directors have supposedly met the former Benfica boss’ agent to warn him that unless results improve, the possibility of the sack looms.

However a furious Neymar has responded to the “lies” written in a post on Instagram.

He said: “Lies… Y’all got to stop believing these things, pages like this… with millions of followers you can’t keep posting fake news! With all due respect in the world, I ask you to stop this. This is a lot of disrespect.”

Neymar wants to create history at Al Hilal

Upon signing a two-year deal in August, Neymar said: “I have achieved a lot in Europe and enjoyed special times, but I have always wanted to be a global player and test myself with new challenges and opportunities in new places.

“I want to write new sporting history, and the Saudi Pro League has tremendous energy and quality players at the moment.

“I have heard a lot and learned that I am following a long list of Brazilian players who have played in Saudi Arabia over the years, so I believe it is the desired place.

“I love winning and scoring goals, and I plan to continue doing that in Saudi Arabia and with Al-Hilal.”

