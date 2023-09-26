Search icon

Football

26th Sep 2023

Neymar responds to claims he has tried to get Al Hilal manager sacked

Callum Boyle

Neymar

Neymar is furious

Neymar has responded to the rumours that he has spoken to the Al Hilal hierarchy in order to get manager Jorge Jesus sacked.

Reports of a falling out with Jesus emerged after Al Hilal’s 1-1 draw in the Asian Champions League against Navbahor Namangan, in which the ex-Benfica boss was left unimpressed with the performance of his star man.

Spanish news outlet Mundo Deportivo have since claimed that Neymar has demanded the club to sack Jesus while club directors have supposedly met the former Benfica boss’ agent to warn him that unless results improve, the possibility of the sack looms.

However a furious Neymar has responded to the “lies” written in a post on Instagram.

He said: “Lies… Y’all got to stop believing these things, pages like this… with millions of followers you can’t keep posting fake news! With all due respect in the world, I ask you to stop this. This is a lot of disrespect.”

Neymar

Neymar wants to create history at Al Hilal

Upon signing a two-year deal in August, Neymar said: “I have achieved a lot in Europe and enjoyed special times, but I have always wanted to be a global player and test myself with new challenges and opportunities in new places.

“I want to write new sporting history, and the Saudi Pro League has tremendous energy and quality players at the moment.

“I have heard a lot and learned that I am following a long list of Brazilian players who have played in Saudi Arabia over the years, so I believe it is the desired place.

“I love winning and scoring goals, and I plan to continue doing that in Saudi Arabia and with Al-Hilal.”

Related links:

Topics:

Al Hilal,Football,Neymar,Saudi Arabia,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Heung-min Son realises he’s been calling his teammate by the wrong name

Football

Heung-min Son realises he’s been calling his teammate by the wrong name

By Callum Boyle

Three Man United players tell Jadon Sancho to apologise to Ten Hag

Football

Three Man United players tell Jadon Sancho to apologise to Ten Hag

By Callum Boyle

Tiger Woods’ son wins Junior Golf Championship with dad as caddie

Golf

Tiger Woods’ son wins Junior Golf Championship with dad as caddie

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Fans invade pitch and perform Cristiano Ronaldo ‘SIU’ celebration during Saudi league match

Al Nassr

Fans invade pitch and perform Cristiano Ronaldo ‘SIU’ celebration during Saudi league match

By Callum Boyle

Thierry Henry reveals one of Arsenal’s biggest rivals tried to sign him

Arsenal

Thierry Henry reveals one of Arsenal’s biggest rivals tried to sign him

By Callum Boyle

Leeds United’s Pontus Jansson leads Malmö chants ahead of Chelsea tie

Chelsea FC

Leeds United’s Pontus Jansson leads Malmö chants ahead of Chelsea tie

By Reuben Pinder

How Spurs could line up under Antonio Conte

Antonio Conte

How Spurs could line up under Antonio Conte

By Reuben Pinder

Sierra Leone goalkeeper bursts into tears as he receives MOTM award

AFCON

Sierra Leone goalkeeper bursts into tears as he receives MOTM award

By Daniel Brown

Zinedine Zidane wants to replace Jose Mourinho at Manchester United

England

Zinedine Zidane wants to replace Jose Mourinho at Manchester United

By Wayne Farry

First Dancing on Ice contestant revealed live on This Morning as boxing champion

First Dancing on Ice contestant revealed live on This Morning as boxing champion

By Steve Hopkins

The JOE quick-fire general knowledge quiz: Day 2

general knowledge

The JOE quick-fire general knowledge quiz: Day 2

By Simon Kelly

Russell Brand pleads with fans to support him financially after YouTube cuts revenue

BBC

Russell Brand pleads with fans to support him financially after YouTube cuts revenue

By Steve Hopkins

Mum slammed by thousands for ridiculous advert for babysitter

Babysitting

Mum slammed by thousands for ridiculous advert for babysitter

By Charlie Herbert

Scientists find ‘giant’ dinosaur spider fossil in Australia

Australia

Scientists find ‘giant’ dinosaur spider fossil in Australia

By Steve Hopkins

People are saying their new iPhone 15s are overheating so much they can’t hold it

Apple

People are saying their new iPhone 15s are overheating so much they can’t hold it

By Rory Cashin

MORE FROM JOE

Bundesliga player surprises referee by asking him to swap shirts at full-time

Bundesliga

Bundesliga player surprises referee by asking him to swap shirts at full-time

By Wayne Farry

Pep Guardiola ‘spooked’ at the thought of Jose Mourinho taking charge at Manchester United

Jose Mourinho

Pep Guardiola ‘spooked’ at the thought of Jose Mourinho taking charge at Manchester United

By JOE

Reports on Michael Schumacher’s condition are “wrong” says ex-Ferrari tech chief Ross Brawn

F1

Reports on Michael Schumacher’s condition are “wrong” says ex-Ferrari tech chief Ross Brawn

By Rob Burnett

Oxford university say their vaccine is up to 90% effective

Covid-19

Oxford university say their vaccine is up to 90% effective

By Rudi Kinsella

Arsene Wenger was interested in leaving Arsenal and talked to Real Madrid

Arsenal

Arsene Wenger was interested in leaving Arsenal and talked to Real Madrid

By Simon Lloyd

QUIZ: Can you name these 20 Premier League footballers?

Football

QUIZ: Can you name these 20 Premier League footballers?

By Paul Moore

Load more stories