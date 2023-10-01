Nottingham Forest spell debutant’s name wrong on back of shirt

Not an ideal way to introduce him

Nottingham Forest gave one of their debutants an awkward start to life at the club after spelling his name wrong on the back of his shirt.

Forest had another busy summer and signed 14 players during the summer window which included big names such as Callum Hudson-Odoi, Ibrahim Sangare, Divock Origi and more.

As well as the high-profile names, Forest also went out scouting across the globe to unearth the next big talent, with one coming from Brazil.

Murillo joined in a deal reported to be worth €12m from Corinthians and after taking time to adapt to life in England, was handed his debut in Sunday’s game against Brentford.

But the club made a fatal error when printing his name on the back of shirt and misspelt the centre-back’s name.

Instead of “Murillo”, the shirt said: “Murrillo”.

Nottingham Forest spelt Murillo’s name wrong on his shirt 👀



Not ideal on your Premier League debut 😶 pic.twitter.com/CrDV6QV9uz — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 1, 2023

After joining the East Midlands outfit on deadline day, the 21-year-old said: “I am very excited to join Nottingham Forest.

“It is a big club with a huge fanbase and I cannot wait to start playing at The City Ground.

“The Premier League is the best league in the world, so I can’t wait to test myself and give my all for this club.”

Related links: