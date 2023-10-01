Search icon

Football

01st Oct 2023

Nottingham Forest spell debutant’s name wrong on back of shirt

Callum Boyle

Nottingham Forest

Not an ideal way to introduce him

Nottingham Forest gave one of their debutants an awkward start to life at the club after spelling his name wrong on the back of his shirt.

Forest had another busy summer and signed 14 players during the summer window which included big names such as Callum Hudson-Odoi, Ibrahim Sangare, Divock Origi and more.

As well as the high-profile names, Forest also went out scouting across the globe to unearth the next big talent, with one coming from Brazil.

Murillo joined in a deal reported to be worth €12m from Corinthians and after taking time to adapt to life in England, was handed his debut in Sunday’s game against Brentford.

But the club made a fatal error when printing his name on the back of shirt and misspelt the centre-back’s name.

Instead of “Murillo”, the shirt said: “Murrillo”.

After joining the East Midlands outfit on deadline day, the 21-year-old said: “I am very excited to join Nottingham Forest.

“It is a big club with a huge fanbase and I cannot wait to start playing at The City Ground.

“The Premier League is the best league in the world, so I can’t wait to test myself and give my all for this club.”

Related links:

Topics:

Football,Nottingham Forest,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Victor Osimhen breaks silence on social media storm

Football

Victor Osimhen breaks silence on social media storm

By Callum Boyle

Spurs fans call on club to replay match with Liverpool after VAR error

Football

Spurs fans call on club to replay match with Liverpool after VAR error

By Callum Boyle

Rory McIlroy chokes up in emotional interview after singles win

Golf

Rory McIlroy chokes up in emotional interview after singles win

By Patrick McCarry

MORE FROM JOE

BBC billing for FA Cup match manages to piss off entirety of Sheffield

Chelsea FC

BBC billing for FA Cup match manages to piss off entirety of Sheffield

By Reuben Pinder

Jordan Henderson named FWA Player of the Year

Football

Jordan Henderson named FWA Player of the Year

By Reuben Pinder

Lucas Moura becomes only the tenth player ever to earn perfect 10/10 L’Equipe rating

Football

Lucas Moura becomes only the tenth player ever to earn perfect 10/10 L’Equipe rating

By Kyle Picknell

John Terry confirms he is part of ‘True Blue’ Chelsea consortium bid

Chelsea

John Terry confirms he is part of ‘True Blue’ Chelsea consortium bid

By Callum Boyle

Sheffield United were once funded by a loan from Osama Bin Laden’s family, court hears

Football

Sheffield United were once funded by a loan from Osama Bin Laden’s family, court hears

By Reuben Pinder

Manchester United to battle City for highly rated Inter Milan defender

Football

Manchester United to battle City for highly rated Inter Milan defender

By Reuben Pinder

Aston Villa women’s team wear ‘wet-look’ kit despite concerns

Aston Villa

Aston Villa women’s team wear ‘wet-look’ kit despite concerns

By Callum Boyle

Stephen Graham to star in four-part sequel of 2021 thriller

Boiling Point

Stephen Graham to star in four-part sequel of 2021 thriller

By Callum Boyle

Limited edition Celebrations tub has launched and there’s only one flavour

Celebrations

Limited edition Celebrations tub has launched and there’s only one flavour

By Callum Boyle

Premier League replace VAR officials from Spurs vs Liverpool for upcoming games

Football

Premier League replace VAR officials from Spurs vs Liverpool for upcoming games

By Callum Boyle

Robert Irwin and girlfriend Rorie Buckey look smitten on holiday

Robert Irwin

Robert Irwin and girlfriend Rorie Buckey look smitten on holiday

By Callum Boyle

Map of Earth’s missing continent has been published

Earth

Map of Earth’s missing continent has been published

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Homeless man left in tears over gift after ‘McDonald’s staff pour drink on him’

Homeless

Homeless man left in tears over gift after ‘McDonald’s staff pour drink on him’

By Kieran Galpin

Expert spills the beans on the best time for your morning cup of coffee

Coffee

Expert spills the beans on the best time for your morning cup of coffee

By JOE

Coronation Street ‘racist remark’ forces ITV to apologise after complaints

Coronation Street

Coronation Street ‘racist remark’ forces ITV to apologise after complaints

By Nooruddean Choudry

Man slams airline for making pregnant wife clean up toddler’s mess on ‘all fours’

Family

Man slams airline for making pregnant wife clean up toddler’s mess on ‘all fours’

By Charlie Herbert

McDonald’s may want to redesign their accidentally obscene Christmas cups

Christmas

McDonald’s may want to redesign their accidentally obscene Christmas cups

By Nooruddean Choudry

Loose Women’s Denise Welch’s causes outrage with Nicola Bulley comments

denise welch

Loose Women’s Denise Welch’s causes outrage with Nicola Bulley comments

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories