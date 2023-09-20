Newcastle forced to change kit for AC Milan game due to UEFA rule

One alteration to Newcastle’s kit had to be made

Eagle-eyed viewers would’ve noticed that Newcastle United’s kit looked slightly different to the one they would usually wear.

Eddie Howe’s side returned to the Champions League for the first time in 20 years with a hard-fought 0-0 draw against AC Milan at the San Siro on Tuesday night.

Although chances were few and far between for the Magpies, Newcastle defended resiliently and took a valuable point away from their Group F opener.

However, unlike Premier League games, Newcastle were forced to slightly alter their shirts in order to comply with UEFA regulations.

When playing domestically, Newcastle’s home shirt has the famous black and white stripes running through the shirt number of the kit but that had to be removed.

In Article eight: Colours and patterns of the UEFA regulations handbook, it says that the back of a playing shirt is “exclusively for the shirt number” on match days.

It adds that the number zone must extend 2cm above the highest point and 3cm below the lowest point of the two digits.

Additionally, it must also be horizontally 3cm from the left edge of the left-hand digit and 3cm from the right edge of the right-hand digit.

Article eight also says that the back should be “free of any team, manufacturer or other identification or advertising”.

Sleeves must also not contain any sponsors to accommodate for the Champions League patches.

Newcastle’s next Champions League fixture will see them welcome French champions Paris Saint-Germain to St James’ Park on October 2.

Related links: