04th Sep 2023

Erling Haaland gifts 175 boxes of football kits to children in hometown

Callum Boyle

Erling Haaland

Haaland wanted to give something back to his hometown in Norway

1000 young footballers under the age of 12 from Erling Haaland’s hometown in Norway have been gifted a kit by the Manchester City forward.

Haaland wasn’t present to gift the shirts himself but his packages were distributed to every football club in the area (Byrne).

Each box contained a football, T-shirt, shorts, football bag and Aquafigure drinking bottle, the brand that the forward endorses in.

The packages were worth 1500 NOK (£111).

After his impressive scoring heroics last season, Haaland has picked up where he left off and already has six goals to his name after four Premier League games.

He scored a hat-trick in the 5-1 win against Fulham on Saturday which in turn was the fifth top-flight hat-trick he had scored since his move from Borussia Dortmund last season.

Man City lead at the top of the Premier League going into the international break and remain the only side in England’s top four divisions to have achieved maximum points from their opening games.

The 23-year-old will also feature on the international stage across the next fortnight as Norway take on Jordan in a friendly on September 7 before facing Georgia in a Euro 2024 qualifying game on September 12.

Norway are third in Group A having played four games and remain in contention to qualify for next year’s tournament in Germany.

