Football

02nd Sep 2023

Alejandro Garnacho surprises young fans with new shirt after buying the wrong one

Callum Boyle

Alejandro Garnacho

A brilliant gesture from Garnacho

Alejandro Garnacho surprised a group of young Manchester United fans after they bought his shirt with the wrong number on it.

United confirmed that Garnacho would have a new number this season, swapping from his number 49 to the number 17.

On Friday, Garnacho’s brother, Roberto, announced that the winger would wear the number 17 shirt for the rest of the 2023/24 campaign. He posted pictures of the pair both wearing ‘Garnacho 17’ jerseys on social media, alongside the caption “AG17”

There was speculation before the start of the season that the young Argentine would take the number seven – formerly of Cristiano Ronaldo – however that was handed to new signing Mason Mount.

Some United fans were so excited by the news that they bought Garnacho shirts with both the number 49 and number seven on to cover all grounds however after hearing that they got the wrong number, the United winger set out to help them.

Garnacho went and purchased a new home shirt with the correct number on for the young fans and delivered it to them personally.

In return for his kindness, the young fans presented Garnacho with friendship bracelets for him and his family, as well as a homemade card.

The youngster has been heavily involved in United’s opening games this season and is expected to feature more prominently after his breakout campaign last year.

