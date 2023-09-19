Four Man United stars involved in furious bust-up after Brighton defeat

Man United lost for the third time in five Premier League games

Four Manchester United players were reportedly involved in a dressing room bust-up after their defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

Erik ten Hag’s side lost for the third time in five Premier League games this season as Brighton dominated from start to finish at Old Trafford.

Goals from former United striker Danny Welbeck, Pascal Gross and Joao Pedro marked another impressive performance for Roberto De Zerbi’s side while youngster Hannibal Mejbri could only score a late consolation.

Having only collected six points from a possible 15 so far, frustration reportedly got the better of some people in the dressing room, culminating in a four-man bust-up.

According to The Sun, United captain Bruno Fernandes was one of the players involved, allegedly confronting Scott McTominay, while central defensive duo Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof also exchanged words.

Ten Hag reportedly tried to calm down the quartet after the defeat and get his players to regroup once again ahead of their first Champions League game of the season on Wednesday, when they will face German champions Bayern Munich.

After the game, the Dutchman said: “We are disappointed and I think it’s normal, especially when you have seen the game. Such head to head, such small margins.

“In the first half, we created a lot of chances but we didn’t score and they scored on their second attack, their first chance and we concede a goal. The first 20 minutes was very good. I think we had the chances, in the first half, I think we played very well but we didn’t score. We didn’t finish.”

Related links: