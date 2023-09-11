Search icon

Football

11th Sep 2023

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer rejects first managerial offer since Man United sacking

Callum Boyle

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Solskjaer has been out of work since being sacked by Man United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has rejected the opportunity to return to management.

Solskjaer has been out of work since being sacked by Manchester United in 2021 and despite being of interest to the likes of Burnley and Leicester City in the past, had failed to receive any concrete offers.

However during a recent interview with Norwegian outlet NRK, Solskjaer revealed that he had been approached about the vacant role to lead the country’s women’s national team following the departure of Hege Riise after their disappointing exit at the Women’s World Cup.

“I have spoken to the association about the job as national coach, of course I have,” he revealed. “They have asked. But I’m not ready for that yet.”

During his time at United, Solskjaer had initially galvanised the side after Jose Mourinho’s sacking and guided them to a second-placed finish before they were dumped out of the Champions League in the group stages the following season.

They did go on to make the Europa League final only to lose on penalties to Villarreal in Gdansk.

The following year looked far more promising after adding the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane but performances failed to improve and the super sub from one of United’s most famous nights was sacked after a heavy 4-1 defeat against Watford.

Related links:

Topics:

Football,Manchester United,Ole Gunnar Solskjaer,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

John Terry charging fans £500 for dinner

Football

John Terry charging fans £500 for dinner

By Callum Boyle

Locker room footage reveals Aryna Sabalenka’s furious reaction to US Open final defeat

Aryna Sabalenka

Locker room footage reveals Aryna Sabalenka’s furious reaction to US Open final defeat

By Callum Boyle

Gareth Southgate confirms he made approach for Evan Ferguson

England (football)

Gareth Southgate confirms he made approach for Evan Ferguson

By Patrick McCarry

MORE FROM JOE

The JOE Monday Football Quiz: Week 14

#joefootballquiz

The JOE Monday Football Quiz: Week 14

By Reuben Pinder

What’s new in FIFA 22?

EA

What’s new in FIFA 22?

By Danny Jones

QUIZ: Name the last club these footballers played for

Quiz

QUIZ: Name the last club these footballers played for

By Robert Redmond

Partying with Pepe in Porto

FC Porto

Partying with Pepe in Porto

By Simon Lloyd

Wrexham slammed for reserving international tickets for fans

Football

Wrexham slammed for reserving international tickets for fans

By Callum Boyle

Pep Guardiola says it’s ‘not a problem’ if Man City are relegated from the Premier League

Football

Pep Guardiola says it’s ‘not a problem’ if Man City are relegated from the Premier League

By Callum Boyle

‘My partner wants to leave my kid in economy on the plane while we sit in luxury’

‘My partner wants to leave my kid in economy on the plane while we sit in luxury’

By Joseph Loftus

Government calls for American XL bullys to be banned after girl, 11, mauled on street during rampage

American XL bully

Government calls for American XL bullys to be banned after girl, 11, mauled on street during rampage

By Steve Hopkins

Netflix has added 12 absolutely huge movies to its library

Netflix has added 12 absolutely huge movies to its library

By Rory Cashin

GB News presenter’s ‘terror man’ announcement was so bad people can’t pick a ‘favourite line’

GB News presenter’s ‘terror man’ announcement was so bad people can’t pick a ‘favourite line’

By Steve Hopkins

Mystery footage of 9/11 attack recirculates online on anniversary

Mystery footage of 9/11 attack recirculates online on anniversary

By Joseph Loftus

Paul Pogba opens up on retirement consideration

Crime

Paul Pogba opens up on retirement consideration

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Watch Barack Obama tuck into a salmon carcass with Bear Grylls (Video)

Alaska

Watch Barack Obama tuck into a salmon carcass with Bear Grylls (Video)

By JOE

Gareth Southgate insists Joe Hart is still England’s best goalkeeper named Joe Hart

England

Gareth Southgate insists Joe Hart is still England’s best goalkeeper named Joe Hart

By Wayne Farry

Arsenal fans show their suppport with #IStandWithGabriel hashtag

Arsenal

Arsenal fans show their suppport with #IStandWithGabriel hashtag

By Kevin Beirne

VIDEO: We’d love to know what Jamie Carragher said to Luis Suarez when they reunited

Barcelona

VIDEO: We’d love to know what Jamie Carragher said to Luis Suarez when they reunited

By JOE

This season of all seasons, David Silva’s brilliance deserves recognition

David Silva

This season of all seasons, David Silva’s brilliance deserves recognition

By Simon Lloyd

VIDEO: Piers Morgan swears live on Good Morning Britain

Good Morning Britain

VIDEO: Piers Morgan swears live on Good Morning Britain

By Simon Lloyd

Load more stories