Ole Gunnar Solskjaer rejects first managerial offer since Man United sacking

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has rejected the opportunity to return to management.

Solskjaer has been out of work since being sacked by Manchester United in 2021 and despite being of interest to the likes of Burnley and Leicester City in the past, had failed to receive any concrete offers.

However during a recent interview with Norwegian outlet NRK, Solskjaer revealed that he had been approached about the vacant role to lead the country’s women’s national team following the departure of Hege Riise after their disappointing exit at the Women’s World Cup.

“I have spoken to the association about the job as national coach, of course I have,” he revealed. “They have asked. But I’m not ready for that yet.”

During his time at United, Solskjaer had initially galvanised the side after Jose Mourinho’s sacking and guided them to a second-placed finish before they were dumped out of the Champions League in the group stages the following season.

They did go on to make the Europa League final only to lose on penalties to Villarreal in Gdansk.

The following year looked far more promising after adding the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane but performances failed to improve and the super sub from one of United’s most famous nights was sacked after a heavy 4-1 defeat against Watford.

