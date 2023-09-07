Man United told to sack Ten Hag if he makes selection decision again

‘If he doesn’t start against Brighton, then all fans will want Erik ten Hag fired’

Former Manchester United defender Paul Parker has called for Erik ten Hag to be sacked if he selects Anthony Martial over Rasmus Hojlund again.

Martial started United’s 3-1 defeat against Arsenal on Sunday but was replaced in the second half by Hojlund, who came off the bench to make his debut.

The Denmark international had missed United’s previous three games due to injury but looked lively at the Emirates Stadium and is likely to start after the international break against Brighton.

Parker however has warned that fans will turn on Ten Hag if he continues to pick Martial over their new £75m signing.

“If he doesn’t start against Brighton, then all fans will want Erik ten Hag fired, and it would almost be justified,” he told SpilXperten.

“It wouldn’t make any sense if he started on the bench. Martial shouldn’t even be on the bench. There must be a youth player who is better who can sit on the bench, and Hojlund can be the first striker.

“All Manchester United fans are fed up with seeing a player with a lousy attitude, who always sulks and complains, and it’s a blessing that Man Utd finally has an attacker who plays with enthusiasm.”

While it may be early days, Parker believes that fans should already be excited by what Hojlund has shown.

“I actually don’t agree that you can’t already judge Rasmus Hojlund based on the minutes he had against Arsenal,” he added.

“You certainly can because he made a huge difference when he was substituted in. It was the best thing that could happen to him, that he had to replace Martial because he knew he couldn’t do worse than him.”

