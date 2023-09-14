Search icon

Football

14th Sep 2023

The reason why Jude Bellingham snubbed Man United move

Callum Boyle

Jude Bellingham

Bellingham turned down a move to Old Trafford three years ago

Former CEO of Birmingham City, Xuandong Ren, has revealed the reason behind Jude Bellingham’s decision to turn down a move to Manchester United.

Bellingham joined Borussia Dortmund for a £25m in 2020 after only one full season in the senior squad but was the subject of interest from clubs around the world.

United were one of those interested in the midfielder’s services and even met Sir Alex Ferguson as part of the negotiation process but ultimately ended up moving to Germany, where he developed into one of the best players in the world.

Bryan Robson, who was also introduced to the England international told the Daily Mail that while he was disappointed to miss out on Bellingham, he had plenty of respect for the 20-year-old’s decision.

Jude Bellingham

“The maturity and discipline he had to show surviving as a young boy playing and living in Germany gave him invaluable life skills, ones that this summer the family felt had equipped him for a move to a club as huge as Real Madrid,” he said.

The youngster displayed his maturity when opting to turn down the move to Old Trafford, with Xuandong Ren revealing that he actually took the option of being paid less to move to Dortmund.

Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, he said: “Jude did not make any decision based on money.

“They were offering much more salary compared to the rest. Maybe double. He was going to be guaranteed millions in the bank and he didn’t take it. That’s not normal for a player at all.”

Since joining Real Madrid, Bellingham has hit the ground running with four goals from three games and he continued that during the international break, netting a goal and registering an assist in England’s 3-1 win against Scotland.

Related links:

Topics:

Borussia Dortmund,Football,Jude Bellingham,Manchester United,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Newcastle owners ‘directly involved in human rights abuses’, US senate committee told

Football

Newcastle owners ‘directly involved in human rights abuses’, US senate committee told

By Callum Boyle

Man City first Barclays Women’s Super League club to secure commercial agreement for its stadium naming rights

Football

Man City first Barclays Women’s Super League club to secure commercial agreement for its stadium naming rights

By Callum Boyle

Graham Potter rejects second job offer

Football

Graham Potter rejects second job offer

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini acquitted of corruption by Swiss court

FIFA

Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini acquitted of corruption by Swiss court

By Daniel Brown

Argentine farmer grows 124-acre image of Lionel Messi visible from space

2022 FIFA World Cup

Argentine farmer grows 124-acre image of Lionel Messi visible from space

By Callum Boyle

Declan Rice is better than Roy Keane was at same age, Stuart Pearce claims

Declan Rice

Declan Rice is better than Roy Keane was at same age, Stuart Pearce claims

By Daniel Brown

How five-a-side football can improve your health and fitness

Fitness and Health

How five-a-side football can improve your health and fitness

By Alex Roberts

Pundit tears into Chris Brunt over rumoured row with Alan Pardew

Alan Pardew

Pundit tears into Chris Brunt over rumoured row with Alan Pardew

By Darragh Murphy

Birmingham City and Aston Villa charged for failing to control their players

Aston Villa

Birmingham City and Aston Villa charged for failing to control their players

By Reuben Pinder

‘Once in a lifetime asteroid’ crater turns out to be hole dug by lads with kid’s spade

asteroid

‘Once in a lifetime asteroid’ crater turns out to be hole dug by lads with kid’s spade

By Steve Hopkins

UK schools in lockdown after emails ‘threatening violence to children and staff’

UK schools in lockdown after emails ‘threatening violence to children and staff’

By Joseph Loftus

NSYNC are reuniting to release first song in 20 years

NSYNC are reuniting to release first song in 20 years

By Joseph Loftus

BBC star dies age 35 following cancer diagnosis after birth of daughter

BBC

BBC star dies age 35 following cancer diagnosis after birth of daughter

By Steve Hopkins

BBC star dies age 35 following cancer diagnosis after birth of daughter

BBC

BBC star dies age 35 following cancer diagnosis after birth of daughter

By Steve Hopkins

TikToker covers entire parent’s house in Nutella

TikToker covers entire parent’s house in Nutella

By Joseph Loftus

MORE FROM JOE

Barcelona used Chelsea interest to pressure Man United into agreeing De Jong deal

Barcelona

Barcelona used Chelsea interest to pressure Man United into agreeing De Jong deal

By Callum Boyle

Someone has edited all 62 episodes of Breaking Bad into a 127-minute film

Breaking Bad

Someone has edited all 62 episodes of Breaking Bad into a 127-minute film

By Rory Cashin

“Stupid” Welsh rugby star misses game after being bitten by a lion

cheetahs

“Stupid” Welsh rugby star misses game after being bitten by a lion

By Simon Lloyd

Jeremy Corbyn will back a second Brexit referendum if Labour conference votes for it

Brexit

Jeremy Corbyn will back a second Brexit referendum if Labour conference votes for it

By Wayne Farry

Introducing The Inbetweeners to a French person for the first time

Television

Introducing The Inbetweeners to a French person for the first time

By Alex Roberts

United States coach gives her first statement on Hope Solo situation

Football

United States coach gives her first statement on Hope Solo situation

By Tom Victor

Load more stories