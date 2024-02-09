Search icon

Football

09th Feb 2024

PSG forced to leave Parc des Princes after Paris mayor refuses to sell to Qatari owners

Callum Boyle

PSG

PSG will look for a new home ground

Paris Saint-Germain are set to leave the Parc des Princes after the city confirmed that they would not sell the stadium to the club.

PSG’s club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi revealed at the UEFA congress on Thursday that they would be looking to move away from their home.

“It’s too easy to say now that the stadium is not for sale anymore. We know what we want, we wasted years to try and buy it. It’s easier for us now, we know what we want. It’s over for us. We want to move out of the Parc.”

Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo also confirmed that they would not be selling the ground to the club.

“A sale is not desirable, because that would be a decision with no turning back… That’s why we have to rule out the sale of the Parc today. We don’t want to sell off Paris’ legacy,” Paris deputy mayor for sports Pierre Rabadan.

The Parc des Princes has been PSG’s home since 1974, four years after the club was founded.

PSG

Where will PSG move to?

90min.com revealed that there are three locations PSG are exploring.

Option number one, also owned by the city of Paris, is the 20,000-capacity Stade Jean-Bouin.

PSG’s women’s team currently play there while there are also rugby and American football games held in the stadium.

A second option is the government-owned 20,000 seater Stade Sebastien Charlety. Second tier side Paris FC currently play there but if they were to select this location, PSG would knock it down and rebuild a 75,000 seater stadium.

PSG

Rugby side Racing 92’s 30,000-seater Paris La Defense Arena is the final option. They are set to return to their renovated Yves-Du-Manoir stadium after the Olympic Games.

One final option is to build a new stadium close to their training centre but that may prove to be unpopular and could prove to be a logistical nightmare, with the training centre located 15.5 miles away.

MORE FROM JOE

MORE FROM JOE

