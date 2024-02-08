Brest defender produces potential ‘career-ending’ tackle on Kylian Mbappe

A true horror tackle

Kylian Mbappe was almost on the end of a tackle that could’ve seriously injured him during Paris Saint-Germain’s French Cup win against Brest.

Mbappe has been in incredible form this season and already had 30 goals and seven assists going into the game. The forward continued that with another goal as PSG cruised to a 3-1 win.

After scoring in the first half, the 2018 World Cup winner was hacked down by a horrific challenge that saw Lilian Brassier sent off for a second yellow.

Given the ball on the half turn, Mbappe allowed it roll onto his left foot before pivoting on to the right to try and evade Brassier.

Brassier had other ideas though and rather than let Mbappe escape him, left his mark with an awful challenge into his right boot.

The impact of the challenge saw Mbappe’s leg almost entirely perpendicular to his leg and twist his knee at a painful-looking angle.

Despite the impact of the tackle he surprisingly remained unscathed and played the rest of the game.

Mbappe is lucky to come out of this tackle with no injury, it was a horrendous tackle. Potentially career ending 😱



Brassier to only receive short suspension

Any tackle like that would usually see a player receive a three-match ban but because Brassier was shown a second yellow card, he will only have to sit out of one game before being reconsidered for selection again.

Fans on social media reacted to the grim challenge, saying: “F*** that looks like it could destroy your knee and ankle at the same time.

“It’s a f***ing terrible tackle. Wtf,” said another.

“That’s a red if ever I’ve seen one, f*** me…” added a third.

PSG cruise to comfortable cup win

Goals from Mbappe and Danilo had given Luis Enrique’s side a big advantage but once Brassier had been sent off, any hopes of Brest completing an unlikely turn around were crushed as Goncalo Ramos made sure of the win.

To make matters more frustrating, Brest actually grabbed a goal back four minutes before Brassier’s red card as Steve Mounie headed home to cut the deficit in half.

