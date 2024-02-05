Kylian Mbappe’s agents exploring Premier League options as Madrid move stumbles

It’s all kicking off

Kylian Mbappe’s move to Real Madrid is reportedly in doubt and his team are now exploring the idea of the Frenchman joining Arsenal and Liverpool.

Le Parisien claimed on Saturday that the forward had opted to join Real Madrid when his contract at Paris Saint-Germain expires in the summer.

ESPN also backed up the report and even stated that Mbappe was preparing to take a wage cut of more than 50 per cent to ensure the move goes through.

However, according to the Independent, the two parties have reached an obstacle in negotiations when it comes to the structure of the wage packet.

Although it’s still expected to go through, Mbappe and Madrid are allegedly still way off in terms of completing the deal.

As a result, Mbappe’s agents are now exploring the possibility of making a move to Arsenal or Liverpool but that seems unlikely as both wouldn’t be willing to break the bank for the 2018 World Cup winner.

PSG also have an offer on the table for the forward but are resigned to letting him leave the Parc des Princes at the end of the season.

Kylian Mbappé’s PSG side were humbled at St James’ Park by Newcastle (Getty)

Mbappe seems destined for the Premier League

Mbappe’s latest links to Liverpool and Arsenal are another to add to the long list.

Liverpool have been in contact with the forward since he was at Monaco and were firmly in contention to sign him before PSG convinced him to stay in France back in 2017.

Arsene Wenger also once revealed that he had the chance to sign Mbappe while at Arsenal.

Speaking on BeIN Sports back in 2021 he said: “I was at his home when he was undecided whether to extend his contract with Monaco.

“He could have come to Arsenal for free. I would say every club is full of histories like that.

“You go to Milan, to Manchester, Arsenal, Chelsea there are these kind of stories everywhere.”

