04th Feb 2024

Kylian Mbappe set to join Real Madrid

Callum Boyle

Kylian Mbappe

The long-awaited move is finally set to happen

Kylian Mbappe has chosen to join Real Madrid in the summer.

According to ESPN, the Frenchman will leave Paris Saint-Germain in the summer – when his contract expires – and make the move to Spain.

Madrid made a contract offer to the 2018 World Cup winner last month and is expected to announce his decision to join Los Blancos next week.

The 14-time European champions have spent years trying to pursue the forward and have finally landed their man following two previous failed attempts

One of the biggest factors to join Madrid was their willingness to let him play in the Paris Olympics this summer.

Although his move to LaLiga is set to be one of the biggest of the summer, the Frenchman is allegedly going to be paid half of what he’s currently earning at PSG in order to complete the move.

PSG will now look to alternatives to replace Mbappe with AC Milan’s Rafael Leao allegedly on the shortlist.

Kylian Mbappe

PSG considering move for Marcus Rashford

One alternative is the possibility of going back in for Marcus Rashford.

The French giants have been long-time admirers of the forward and reportedly tried to sign him from Manchester United in 2022 , according to The Athletic.

They allegedly offered him £400,000-a-week however the Wythenshawe-born player opted to sign a new contract to remain at Old Trafford.

