Newcastle blow away poor PSG at St James’ Park

A huge win in Oil Clasico

Newcastle United recorded their first Champions League win in over 20 years as they blew away a sub-par Paris Saint-Germain side.

Goals from Miguel Almiron, Dan Burn and Sean Longstaff set the tone for the Magpies at St James’ Park as they made a mockery of the French champions.

Almiron opened the scoring in the first half as a lacklustre clearance from Marquinhos was headed down to Alexander Isak, who swerved and shot only to have his saved effort bounce out to Almiron, who opened his body and picked out the corner to give the hosts the lead.

Eddie Howe’s side doubled their advantage shortly before the break as Burn headed home but was made to wait to see if his goal was confirmed after VAR checked to see if Bruno Guimaraes was offside in the build up.

There was also question marks over whether or not Jamal Lascelles had handled the ball moments before the boyhood Newcastle fan headed home.

A second local boy then got in on the act five minutes into the second half as Longstaff latched onto a threaded through ball to rifle the ball under Donnarumma and all but secure the three points for the Magpies.

Lucas Hernandez pulled a consolation goal back for PSG however Luis Enrique’s side failed to test Nick Pope in goal again and produced a toothless performance in the north east.

Schar made sure of the win though with a thunderbolt of a strike to wrap up a historic night for the Magpies.

