Football

04th Oct 2023

Vinicius Jr reveals how he persuaded Jude Bellingham to join Real Madrid

Callum Boyle

Vinicius Jr Bellingham

Vinicius Jr was desperate to get Bellingham to choose Madrid

Vinicius Jr has opened up on the methods he used to convince Jude Bellingham to join Real Madrid.

Bellingham has been the standout performer in Madrid’s season so far and was instrumental in their 3-2 win against Napoli on Tuesday night.

Firstly, the youngster set up Vinicius Jr to equalise before waltzing through the Napoli defence to fire his side in front in Naples.

It was the England international’s ninth goal in eight games for Los Blancos and it appears he has already paid back the £113m Madrid parted with to beat the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool to his signature.

With so many clubs trying to sign him, players on those teams did everything they could to persuade Bellingham that their side was the right project for him, including Vinicius.

The Brazilian revealed via Fabrizio Romano that he had been texting the midfielder on numerous occasions.

“I wanted Jude at Real Madrid!” he said.

“I sent many messages to Bellingham last year. I was texting [him] almost every day and I was telling him: ‘Come to Madrid’.”

After their win in Italy Bellingham returned the compliment, labelling his teammate as one of the best in the world.

He said: “He’s probably the best in the world for me. He’s one of the most talented players I’ve ever played with.”

