Search icon

Football

04th Oct 2023

2030 World Cup set to be played across three continents

Callum Boyle

2030 World Cup

The 2030 World Cup will mark 100 years of the competition

Morocco, Spain and Portugal will host the 2030 World Cup however the opening three games of the tournament will be played in South America.

The 2030 edition marks 100 years since the first World Cup and FIFA have decided to award Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay the opening three games to mark the centenary year, as per The Athletic.

A South American bid had been put forward to host the entire tournament in honour of Uruguay winning the inaugural World Cup, Argentina finishing runners up while the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) headquarters are based in Paraguay. CONMEBOL was the only confederation in existence at the time of the 1930 tournament.

All six countries will qualify automatically for the tournament with the three nations travelling along with their opponents to Morocco, Spain and Portugal after the games.

This will be the first time a World Cup has been hosted across three separate continents. Morocco will host the World Cup for the first time after being unsuccessful in five previous bids.

The African nation had initially launched a sole bid before joining up with Spain and Portugal in March. It will be a first World Cup for Portugal too – who hosted Euro 2004 while Spain hosted the World Cup back in 1982.

As part of it’s rotation rules, FIFA will look to award welcome bids from the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and the the Oceania Football Confederation (OFC) for the 2034 tournament.

Alejandro Dominguez, CONMBEOL president, wrote on Twitter: “We aimed high and dreamed big. The 2030 Centenario World Cup starts where it all began.”

Related links:

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Vinicius Jr reveals how he persuaded Jude Bellingham to join Real Madrid

Football

Vinicius Jr reveals how he persuaded Jude Bellingham to join Real Madrid

By Callum Boyle

Customers spark debate over whether dining and dashing is ok after waiting an hour for the bill

Food

Customers spark debate over whether dining and dashing is ok after waiting an hour for the bill

By JOE

Man gets hand stuck in cup holder on flight after seeing if it would fit

Man gets hand stuck in cup holder on flight after seeing if it would fit

By Joseph Loftus

MORE FROM JOE

EFL Chairman calls for review on alcohol ban at football matches

Drinking

EFL Chairman calls for review on alcohol ban at football matches

By Reuben Pinder

England’s next game against Croatia will take place behind closed doors

2018 FIFA World Cup

England’s next game against Croatia will take place behind closed doors

By Darragh Murphy

Marcus Rashford posts touching tweet to his mum after making World Cup squad

England

Marcus Rashford posts touching tweet to his mum after making World Cup squad

By Simon Lloyd

Jermain Defoe: Tottenham can win the Premier League this season

Football

Jermain Defoe: Tottenham can win the Premier League this season

By Reuben Pinder

Paul Pogba’s agent ‘agrees personal terms’ for his player with Barcelona

Manchester United

Paul Pogba’s agent ‘agrees personal terms’ for his player with Barcelona

By Patrick McCarry

Manchester City may be willing to let player leave to finally get Riyad Mahrez

Leicester City

Manchester City may be willing to let player leave to finally get Riyad Mahrez

By Simon Lloyd

Woman cleaned boyfriend’s manhood every week to clear ’20 years of build up’

Hygiene

Woman cleaned boyfriend’s manhood every week to clear ’20 years of build up’

By JOE

David De Gea uploads cryptic social media post after Onana error

Andre Onana

David De Gea uploads cryptic social media post after Onana error

By Callum Boyle

Incredibly violent trailer drops for film labelled ‘John Wick at Christmas’

Christmas

Incredibly violent trailer drops for film labelled ‘John Wick at Christmas’

By Rory Cashin

Abandoned stadium covered in weeds set to host Euro 2028 matches

Euro 2028

Abandoned stadium covered in weeds set to host Euro 2028 matches

By Callum Boyle

Ed Sheeran said he couldn’t see after smoking with Snoop Dogg

Ed Sheeran said he couldn’t see after smoking with Snoop Dogg

By Joseph Loftus

Leyton Orient supporter dies despite fans rushing on pitch to stop game

Football

Leyton Orient supporter dies despite fans rushing on pitch to stop game

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Neymar explains real reason for his unusual “Nike celebration”

Neymar

Neymar explains real reason for his unusual “Nike celebration”

By Simon Lloyd

A Manchester United legend will return to Old Trafford for the FA Cup third round

FA Cup

A Manchester United legend will return to Old Trafford for the FA Cup third round

By Robert Redmond

Cyborg not very keen on accepting Dana White’s superfight offer

Amanda Nunes

Cyborg not very keen on accepting Dana White’s superfight offer

By Ben Kiely

Woman reveals cruel reason date dumped her after they had sex for the first time

Life

Woman reveals cruel reason date dumped her after they had sex for the first time

By Charlie Herbert

This impressive stat shows Neymar is in esteemed company at Barcelona

Barcelona

This impressive stat shows Neymar is in esteemed company at Barcelona

By Tom Victor

How the Brexit vote has already cost Manchester United millions of pounds

Brexit

How the Brexit vote has already cost Manchester United millions of pounds

By Simon Lloyd

Load more stories