04th Oct 2023

Abandoned stadium covered in weeds set to host Euro 2028 matches

Callum Boyle

Euro 2028

Euro 2028 is set to be hosted by the UK and Ireland

The UK and Republic of Ireland are set to host Euro 2028 after the final opposition bid for the tournament was withdrawn by Turkey. 

The UK and Ireland are now the only bid remaining to host the tournament. 

Turkey withdrew after agreeing to merge with Italy in a joint bid to host the 2032 edition of the tournament. 

The UK and Ireland’s bid still needs official approval by Uefa at a meeting of its executive committee on Tuesday, but it is the only one remaining.

With the news that barring any crazy changes the UK and Ireland have won the bid, work is now set to begin on getting the stadiums ready for the tournament.

One of those set to be used is Casement Park in Belfast, the former GAA stadium that is currently abandoned, covered in weeds and hasn’t been used since 2013 but Irish FA Chief Executive Patrick Nelson has insisted that work will now begin on its redevelopment.

Northern Ireland currently play their home games at Windsor Park however the stadium doesn’t meet UEFA requirements to host games at Euro 2028.

When complete, Casement Park will be able to hold 34,500 supporters.

Despite the plans to build the stadium, the BBC reported that there had been opposition from the locals but the £77.5m development was given the go-ahead last summer after a West Belfast residents’ group lost its legal challenge.

Casement Park is one of two grounds yet to be built in the UK and Ireland’s joint-bid, with Everton’s Bramley-Moore Dock, which is due to be completed by 2024, the only other.

