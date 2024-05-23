Wayne Rooney in line for return to management, according to reports

The United legend has been approached for an interview

Wayne Rooney is reportedly in line for a return to management at Plymouth Argyle.

The Telegraph reports that Rooney has been approached for an interview by the Championship side, who have been on the hunt for a new manager ever since they sacked Ian Foster in April.

The former Manchester United striker has been out of a job ever since he was sacked by Birmingham in January.

This brought an end to a disastrous 15-game spell at the Midlands club, who ended up being relegated.

But the 38-year-old is keen to return to management to rebuild his career and reputation as a coach.

In February, he said: “I definitely want to get back into management. It was a setback what happened at Birmingham but I’m a fighter and I want to get back into it.

“You know as a manager [being sacked] is part of the job and you will have setbacks. It’s about how you bounce back. I’ve had some good time to reflect and will make sure I get it right next time.”

This week, Rooney was confirmed to be part of the BBC’s coverage of the Euro 2024 over the summer.

