23rd May 2024

Wayne Rooney in line for return to management, according to reports

Charlie Herbert

wayne rooney in line for return to management

The United legend has been approached for an interview

Wayne Rooney is reportedly in line for a return to management at Plymouth Argyle.

The Telegraph reports that Rooney has been approached for an interview by the Championship side, who have been on the hunt for a new manager ever since they sacked Ian Foster in April.

The former Manchester United striker has been out of a job ever since he was sacked by Birmingham in January.

This brought an end to a disastrous 15-game spell at the Midlands club, who ended up being relegated.

But the 38-year-old is keen to return to management to rebuild his career and reputation as a coach.

In February, he said: “I definitely want to get back into management. It was a setback what happened at Birmingham but I’m a fighter and I want to get back into it. 

“You know as a manager [being sacked] is part of the job and you will have setbacks. It’s about how you bounce back. I’ve had some good time to reflect and will make sure I get it right next time.”

This week, Rooney was confirmed to be part of the BBC’s coverage of the Euro 2024 over the summer.

