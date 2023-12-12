Jurgen Klopp aims brutal dig at Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia

Both players turned down moves to Liverpool in the summer

Jurgen Klopp has brutally aimed his latest comments at Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia in his most recent press conference.

Both Caicedo and Lavia turned down moves to Liverpool in the summer – opting to join Chelsea instead.

Caicedo has been a regular starter for the Blues whereas Lavia is yet to make an appearance as a result of injury but with Liverpool top of the Premier League and Chelsea languishing in 12th, their contrast in fortunes couldn’t be anymore obvious.

Following the disappointment, Klopp signed Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister and Wataru Endo to replace the outgoing Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Fabinho.

Asked about the impact his summer signings have made at Anfield, Klopp wasn’t going to resist the chance to have make a cheeky comment.

He said: “We had a few strange things happen.

“Between us, my god were we lucky. We didn’t know that in the moment. “Obviously we realised other central defensive midfielders didn’t want to join… then you see what happens!”

😂 WATCH Klopp's cheeky dig at Caicedo and Lavia at Anfield tonight! pic.twitter.com/Es11cfmCX7 — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) December 11, 2023

Endo was the cheapest of the three deals, brought in for £16m from Stuttgart, playing 18 games and scoring twice in all competitions.

Despite being lesser-known and considerably more affordable than his initial two targets, his boss had nothing but admiration for the 30-year-old’s start to life on Merseyside, labelling him as an “excellent player”.

