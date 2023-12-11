Search icon

Football

11th Dec 2023

Chelsea are the worst team of 2023

Callum Boyle

Chelsea

Chelsea fans just want this year to end

It’s been a pretty bad 2023 for Chelsea and the stats have backed that up.

Their 2-0 defeat to Everton on Sunday was another nail in the coffin to leave the Blues languishing in mid table having spent over £600m across the two windows and over £1bn throughout the entirety of Todd Boehly’s ownership.

Chelsea are now 12th – where they finished last season – and look miles away from even qualifying for the Conference League, let alone the Champions League.

It’s no surprise to see them where they are with the two-time European champions picking up 39 points from 39 games this year.

No ever-present Premier League team from this season and last season have recorded fewer points in that time (excluding Everton’s 10-point deduction).

They have the lowest points-per-game total of those 17 ever-present teams.

To rub further salt into the wounds, table toppers Liverpool are also enjoying the struggles in west London. As part of their summer spending spree, Chelsea beat the Reds to the signings of Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia.

Caicedo has played 17 games in all competitions, making 13 starts while Lavia is yet to make an appearance as he continues his recovery from an ankle injury.

“Hope Caicedo and Lavia are having a lovely time over there,” wrote one fan.

A second said: “Liverpool are 18 points ahead of Chelsea. A point for every week since Chelsea fans were laughing at Liverpool for missing out on Lavia and Caicedo.”

After the game, Mauricio Pochettino said his side need to spend more in the transfer window.

He said: “Football is about scoring goals and we were not clinical in front of goal. I’m really, really disappointed. We didn’t get the point we deserved. 

“I think we were better but we didn’t get what we wanted.

“This was a game to play and to win. It’s a problem we need to check. We need to analyse the reality. We need to talk and to try to improve in the next transfer market.

“We are dealing with this. After five months, or the first half of the season, we need to check and that’s the reality. If we are not aggressive enough (on the pitch) maybe we need to do something.”

