15th Dec 2023

Chelsea looking to sell three first team players

Callum Boyle

Chelsea

One of them only joined in January

Chelsea are reportedly planning to sell three first-team players in the upcoming winter transfer window.

It’s been another disastrous season for the Blues despite spending big again.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side are 12th in the table and look no closer to turning their fortunes around and with the transfer window around the corner, the two-time European champions want to move some players on to fund any potential incomings.

ESPN have claimed that one of the players in question is winger Noni Madeueke.

The 23-year-old joined from PSV Eindhoven in January last year but has failed to break into the starting XI and has found his game time limited at Stamford Bridge.

They’d supposedly be open to a loan move but a permanent isn’t off the cards.

Chelsea

Trevor Chalobah’s future is also up in the air after links with Bayern Munich and Roma in the summer. Ian Maatsen, who turned down a permanent move to Burnley in the summer, could also depart next month.

After the 2-0 defeat to Everton, Pochettino hinted that the club would try to be active in the market.

He said: “Football is about scoring goals and we were not clinical in front of goal. I’m really, really disappointed. We didn’t get the point we deserved. I think we were better but we didn’t get what we wanted.

“This was a game to play and to win. It’s a problem we need to check. We need to analyse the reality. We need to talk and to try and improve in the next transfer market.”

Chelsea,Football,Sport

