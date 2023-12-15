Mohamed Salah’s stance on Saudi move revealed as Liverpool star receives fresh offer

Salah has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia

Mohamed Salah continues to be of interest to clubs in the Saudi Pro League ahead of the January transfer window.

Salah was linked with a move to the Middle East in the summer and was the subject of a £150m bid from Al Ittihad but that was swiftly rejected by Liverpool given that the winger had only recently signed a long-term contract extension.

That initial rejection hasn’t stopped Saudi Arabia from plotting another attempt but while they prepare a potential bid the league’s director of football, Michael Emenalo, believes that a move is unlikely.

“Mo Salah, like [Lionel] Messi, [Karim] Benzema, [Cristiano] Ronaldo and the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, these are players that when there is a sense of availability for them, we are willing to listen,” he told Sky Sports News.

“But we also understand that Mo is happy where he is at present and in a historic, wonderful club at Liverpool. We respect that very much and we don’t want to come across as putting any pressure on him.

“But if there is any interest to do something, Mo Salah is a player that you want in your league, in any league. We respect Liverpool and in this scenario, the initiative to do anything won’t come from us. There has to be an aligned interest from all parties involved.

“It’s a very personal thing, as a player that I recruited [for Chelsea ] and I like. There’s nothing I’m saying that is new or ground-breaking. If Mo Salah is available, has an interest to come and everything is aligned, I would be incredibly delighted.”

Emenalo added that he would be targeting other names to sign however he is planning to try and grow the league in other ways.

