22nd Sep 2023

Fans spot Dominik Szoboszlai winding up LASK fans after Liverpool win

Callum Boyle

Dominik Szoboszlai

Dominik Szoboszlai loves a wind up

Dominik Szoboszlai couldn’t resist having the last laugh after Liverpool’s win against LASK Linz on Thursday night.

Liverpool came from a goal behind to win 3-1 in Austria as goals from Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah ensured Jurgen Klopp’s side began their Europa League campaign with three points.

Szoboszlai didn’t start the game but was brought on in the second half and was involved in an exchange with the home support while saluting the away fans who had travelled before embracing Klopp.

LASK fans had targeted the Hungarian throughout his time on the pitch, presumably to do with his former connections.

Before joining RB Leipzig, Szoboszlai played for Red Bull Salzburg, the most dominant team in Austria.

Fans noticed the interaction between the two on social media as one fan wrote: “They still remember of him from RB Salzburg.. Rent free…”

A second said: “Salzburg rivalry you’d think.

“They remember him playing for Salzburg. He’s on the wind up,” wrote a third.

“Probably rekindling old beef from Salzburg days LOL,” said a fourth.

Another posted: “I don’t know, but he has a history of winding opposition fans up so I doubt it was anything complimentary.”

It’s been an enjoyable start to life on Merseyside for the midfielder, who scored his first goal for the club in their win against Aston Villa earlier this month and has featured in six games so far.

Dominik Szoboszlai,Football,Liverpool,Sport

