20th Sep 2023

Graeme Souness takes another dig at Paul Pogba

Callum Boyle

Graeme Souness has continued his criticism of Paul Pogba with another scathing attack on the Juventus midfielder.

Souness has had a long history of voicing his concerns with Pogba’s style of play and attitude in recent years and did so on numerous occasions during his time working at Sky Sports.

While speaking at  a Second Captains podcast live event in Dublin, Souness once again used the floor to hit out at the 30-year-old, claiming that the Frenchman always wants to be “the start of the show” at expense of his teammates.

“He’s an extremely talented young man. He should be one of the best midfield players in the world, but he’s lazy,” the former Liverpool and Scotland player said.

If you remember how he used to take penalties, that was him wanting to be the star of the show for that period of time.”

He then added: If he’s lazy in matches he’ll be lazy in training and how can you get after the rest of them if you don’t get after him.”

Many have often felt that Souness’ criticisms may have overstepped the mark but when asked if he agreed, the former pundit had quite a different opinion.

“Not for a nanosecond, no, he’s a lazy t***,” he said.

After missing the whole of the 2022/2023 campaign through injury, Pogba returned to the fold and played in the opening two games before suffering a back injury in a 2-0 win against Empoli earlier this month.

