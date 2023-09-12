Search icon

12th Sep 2023

Mykhailo Mudryk likes Instagram post calling out Chelsea

Callum Boyle

Mykhailo Mudryk

Mudryk has struggled to adapt to life at Chelsea

Mykahilo Mudryk’s recent Instagram activity has divided opinion amongst the Chelsea fanbase after he was spotted liking a post seemingly calling out the club.

Mudryk was touted as one of the world’s most exciting up and coming footballers and was considered to be a coup after Chelsea beat Arsenal in the race to sign the Ukraine international for £61m (which could rise to £88.5m) in January.

But, following his move to Stamford Bridge, the winger has struggled to adapt to life in England and failed to show the same promise as he did at Shakhtar Donetsk.

Largely restricted to substitute appearances last season, Mudryk failed to score and registered two assists from 15 games however, with The Athletic reporting that the 22-year-old had been working hard in the off season to come back reinvigorated under Mauricio Pochettino.

Unfortunately for the winger that has failed to materialise and the youngster has started more games for Ukraine than Chelsea this season and failed to make an impact off the bench in the 1-0 defeat against Nottingham Forest before the international break.

Evidently frustrated by his time in west London, fans noticed that Mudryk had liked an Instagram post which was defending the Ukrainian and calling for him to be given a proper run in the side.

Since joining, Mudryk hasn’t started back-to-back Premier League games since February. An Instagram post listed every game the winger had started, been a substitute or not featured in at all, saying: “If Mudryk is to justify his €70m price tag he’s going to need a run of games in the starting lineup.

“The winger hasn’t started back-to-back Premier League games since his full debut back in February.”

Pochettino spoke about Mudryk’s form last week, inciting that he feels he needs to trust the 22-year-old more before he is given more game time.

He said: “He’s a young player and a player that has a lot of talent. I think he needs to build his continuity and trust [with team-mates], work hard in the training sessions during the week and continue to show he is ready to perform.

“We need to also build that trust with him and he needs to build it with us as part of the team, as is the same with many of our younger players.”

