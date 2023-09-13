Search icon

Football

13th Sep 2023

Fans all saying same thing about Jude Bellingham post-match interview

Callum Boyle

Jude Bellingham

‘What a boy’

Jude Bellingham has received praise for his work on and off the pitch following another fine display against Scotland.

Bellingham was the standout at Hampden Park, registering a goal and an assist to his name as the Three Lions cruised to a 3-1 win.

Phil Foden opened the scoring as he quickly reacted to Kyle Walker’s pacy, low-driven ball into the box, readjusting his feet to guide the ball past Angus Gunn.

The midfield maestro got in on the act himself three minutes later, finding Andy Robertson’s lacklustre clearance at his feet before curling it into the corner.

Scotland pulled one back after Harry Maguire’s own goal but Bellingham showed his class once more as he turned provider with some incredible footwork to thread through Harry Kane, who made light work of the finish to put the game beyond doubt.

After the game, Bellingham was rightly lauded for his display and the 20-year-old received even more praise after his “professional” and “humble” interview.

Speaking to Channel 4, the Real Madrid star admitted that he wasn’t good enough against Ukraine and wanted to put that right.

“I wasn’t happy with how I played against Ukraine,” Bellingham revealed.

“I think I showed a level that wasn’t anywhere near my best and I think that’s always the motivation, to get back to your best.

“I think that was close to it tonight. I used the last performance as a bit of motivation and I knew the game tonight was more than a friendly game.

“I still think I was involved in a lot of our good play, I just think for a longer period of time I could have been involved a little bit more and that’s on me to try and be a matchwinner.

“I wasn’t able to do that at the weekend clearly but the last two days that’s really drove me to try and perform better this evening and I’ve managed to do that.”

Fans who had tuned into the interview then began to wax lyrical about his comments.

One person wrote: “He spoke brilliantly, he also was able to express himself and be so articulate due to the questions and the approach you took.”

A second said: “The maturity is just ridiculous. He could be captain already.”

Another person said: “This is a top class interview from Jude Bellingham. He is serious, professional and humble. What a boy.”

Bellingham will be back in action with Real Madrid on Sunday when they host Real Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Related links:

Topics:

England,Football,Jude Bellingham,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Arsenal fans demand club to make transfer after wonderkid’s link up with Ødegaard

Arsenal

Arsenal fans demand club to make transfer after wonderkid’s link up with Ødegaard

By Callum Boyle

Ally McCoist slams Scotland fans for booing God Save the King

Ally McCoist

Ally McCoist slams Scotland fans for booing God Save the King

By Callum Boyle

Harry Maguire takes dig at Scotland in Instagram post

England

Harry Maguire takes dig at Scotland in Instagram post

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

David Beckham says Phil Neville got Miami job on merit, not because they were friends

David Beckham

David Beckham says Phil Neville got Miami job on merit, not because they were friends

By Simon Lloyd

Football fan explains why websites leak new kit releases

Football

Football fan explains why websites leak new kit releases

By Reuben Pinder

Man United stars ‘in tears’ after Ole addressed squad in dressing room

Darren Fletcher

Man United stars ‘in tears’ after Ole addressed squad in dressing room

By George McKay

Jordan Pickford taunted by rival fan at Amir Khan vs Kell Brook fight

Amir Khan

Jordan Pickford taunted by rival fan at Amir Khan vs Kell Brook fight

By Daniel Brown

Mexico’s World Cup goal celebrations literally caused an earthquake in Mexico City

Mexico’s World Cup goal celebrations literally caused an earthquake in Mexico City

By Wayne Farry

Premier League block Burnley bid to sign Victor Moses from Spartak Moscow

Burnley

Premier League block Burnley bid to sign Victor Moses from Spartak Moscow

By Callum Boyle

Couple and baby kicked off flight after passengers complain they ‘smell’

Airplane

Couple and baby kicked off flight after passengers complain they ‘smell’

By JOE

World’s most deadly disease has fatality rate of almost 100%

Disease

World’s most deadly disease has fatality rate of almost 100%

By Charlie Herbert

All three Godfather films are available to stream for free in the UK

Films

All three Godfather films are available to stream for free in the UK

By Stephen Porzio

Stranger Things 5 first teaser just dropped

Stranger Things 5 first teaser just dropped

By Joseph Loftus

Steve Coogan responds to backlash on decision to play Jimmy Savile in new BBC drama

Jimmy Savile

Steve Coogan responds to backlash on decision to play Jimmy Savile in new BBC drama

By Charlie Herbert

‘Alien corpses’ unveiled by scientists in hearing showing ‘proof’ of extraterrestrial life

Aliens

‘Alien corpses’ unveiled by scientists in hearing showing ‘proof’ of extraterrestrial life

By Steve Hopkins

MORE FROM JOE

WATCH: This Serbian player gives the most over-the-top display of simulation ever

Diving

WATCH: This Serbian player gives the most over-the-top display of simulation ever

By Wil Jones

Lab-grown meat approved to go on sale for the first time

Chicken

Lab-grown meat approved to go on sale for the first time

By Wil Jones

This video lets you watch the Titanic sink in real time

Gaming

This video lets you watch the Titanic sink in real time

By Carl Anka

Long-lost 2Pac album liner notes sees rapper diss JAY-Z, Dr. Dre, Biggie & more

2Pac

Long-lost 2Pac album liner notes sees rapper diss JAY-Z, Dr. Dre, Biggie & more

By Will Lavin

Arsenal stars’ dancing Ethiopian beer ad is as bizzare as it sounds (Video)

Arsenal

Arsenal stars’ dancing Ethiopian beer ad is as bizzare as it sounds (Video)

By Ben Kiely

Some more of the funniest footballer TV adverts

Some more of the funniest footballer TV adverts

By Reuben Pinder

Load more stories