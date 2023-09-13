Fans all saying same thing about Jude Bellingham post-match interview

‘What a boy’

Jude Bellingham has received praise for his work on and off the pitch following another fine display against Scotland.

Bellingham was the standout at Hampden Park, registering a goal and an assist to his name as the Three Lions cruised to a 3-1 win.

Phil Foden opened the scoring as he quickly reacted to Kyle Walker’s pacy, low-driven ball into the box, readjusting his feet to guide the ball past Angus Gunn.

The midfield maestro got in on the act himself three minutes later, finding Andy Robertson’s lacklustre clearance at his feet before curling it into the corner.

Jude Bellingham cannot stop scoring right now pic.twitter.com/zQWSuU9kay — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) September 12, 2023

Scotland pulled one back after Harry Maguire’s own goal but Bellingham showed his class once more as he turned provider with some incredible footwork to thread through Harry Kane, who made light work of the finish to put the game beyond doubt.

He is a cheat code 🤖 pic.twitter.com/JQsYMr7lsH — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) September 12, 2023

After the game, Bellingham was rightly lauded for his display and the 20-year-old received even more praise after his “professional” and “humble” interview.

⚽️ One goal

🪄 One assist



Jude Bellingham is something else ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/DiqOJ2Hc8j — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) September 12, 2023

Speaking to Channel 4, the Real Madrid star admitted that he wasn’t good enough against Ukraine and wanted to put that right.

“I wasn’t happy with how I played against Ukraine,” Bellingham revealed.

“I think I showed a level that wasn’t anywhere near my best and I think that’s always the motivation, to get back to your best.

“I think that was close to it tonight. I used the last performance as a bit of motivation and I knew the game tonight was more than a friendly game.

“I still think I was involved in a lot of our good play, I just think for a longer period of time I could have been involved a little bit more and that’s on me to try and be a matchwinner.

“I wasn’t able to do that at the weekend clearly but the last two days that’s really drove me to try and perform better this evening and I’ve managed to do that.”

"I can still do it a lot better and that's what I'm trying to prove to you all."



ELITE mentality 😤#C4Football | #SCOvENG pic.twitter.com/3iTgK4pLc2 — Channel 4 Sport (@C4Sport) September 12, 2023

Fans who had tuned into the interview then began to wax lyrical about his comments.

One person wrote: “He spoke brilliantly, he also was able to express himself and be so articulate due to the questions and the approach you took.”

A second said: “The maturity is just ridiculous. He could be captain already.”

Another person said: “This is a top class interview from Jude Bellingham. He is serious, professional and humble. What a boy.”

Bellingham will be back in action with Real Madrid on Sunday when they host Real Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Related links: