Chelsea face big issue with their September goal of the month award

Chelsea’s highlights reel is gonna be pretty short

Chelsea are facing one major flaw with their September goal of the month award – they haven’t scored any goals.

It’s been a dismal start to the season for Mauricio Pochettino’s side, who after defeat to Aston Villa on Sunday, have only one win to their name in the Premier League and are 14th in the table.

Their only win of the campaign came against newly-promoted Luton Town and the loss against Villa at Stamford Bridge was their third in a row without a win.

Sunday’s defeat was also the third game in a row that they had failed to score in having drawn 0-0 with AFC Bournemouth and lost 1-0 at home to Nottingham Forest earlier this month.

As it customary at the end of each month, clubs will showcase their best goals for the fans to vote on their goal of the month but with the first team yet to score this month, the choices are looking sparse to say the least.

Luckily for the Blues they do have one more game this month, against Brighton & Hove Albion in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, but fans are already coming up with ways to improvise with their lack of goals.

One supporter suggested: “Chelsea’s goal of the month is gonna be from the u23s because the senior team hasn’t scored.

“Chelsea’s goal of the month will be from training,” said a second.

Another wrote: “Chelsea will be taking their goal of the month from their legends game.”

A fourth said: “After spending over £1bn, no Chelsea player is winning team goal of the month September because they scored zero goals in the month.”

