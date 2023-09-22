Some Man United players ‘tiring’ of Ten Hag’s criticism amid perceived ‘favouritism’

All is not well at Old Trafford

A number of Manchester United players have reportedly become concerned with Erik ten Hag’s criticism of the squad as the club’s poor run of form continues.

United were beaten 4-3 by Bayern Munich on Wednesday to condemn them to their fourth defeat in a row and after the game, Ten Hag rued the “easy giveaway” goals his side conceded.

“You have to look in the mirror because the goals were easy giveaways,” he said.

We were in the first 25 minutes better in the game than Munich and then that goal, it was so easy and it was not only Andre.

“If you see how easy Sane is going through and that has to do with determination, you don’t let players through so easy. That is the point – we have to cross the line as an individual and as a team to win games because it started there.

“That’s what I mean, you have to suffer, sacrifice in situations, to give everything and to stop that and only when we get that in are we going to win games.

“The way Sane came through can’t be. And the second goal; it’s almost similar over the other side. How easy players come through our box and to finish, it can’t be.”

Sources have told the Manchester Evening News that there are players who believe that Ten Hag has favourites in the squad, those of which are immune to criticism, while others feel that they are being constantly targeted by the Dutchman.

While Ten Hag is yet to publicly call anyone out, the United boss has alluded to some players failing to “follow the rules” after losses.

The Red Devils have picked up just six points from a maximum of 15 from their Premier League so far this season and return to domestic action this weekend against Burnley.

