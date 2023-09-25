Search icon

Football

25th Sep 2023

Chelsea co-owner runs from fans after Aston Villa defeat

Callum Boyle

Chelsea

Chelsea fans want answers after a third game in a row without a win

Chelsea co-owner Behdad Eghbali was pictured running from supporters who demanded answers after they suffered another defeat.

Ollie Watkins’ second half strike saw Chelsea fall to a 1-0 home defeat against Aston Villa to leave them in 14th place and only one win to their name all season.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side were booed off at full time after failing to scored for a third game in a row and according to The Mirror, and various other reporters, Eghbali went to the dressing room to address the players after the defeat.

After the game, a clip emerged on social media of several Chelsea fans trying to question Eghbali, who was able to evade the angry supporters before getting into a black car and driving away.

Chelsea’s spending spree fails to live up to price tag

Eghbali and fellow co-owner Todd Boehly have come under fire after spending over £1bn on transfers across three windows only for performances on the pitch to fail to justify the expensive spending spree.

The two-time European champions have just seven wins in all competitions this calendar year and during his post-match conference, Pochettino admitted that the hierarchy weren’t impressed with what is going on at Stamford Bridge.

“Of course, they’re disappointed,” he said. “They arrived at the club and were so excited to build this project and, of course, they feel disappointed but they need to support the plan.”

Chelsea take a break from league action on Wednesday when they take on Brighton & Hove Albion in the Carabao Cup before making the short trip to face west London neighbours Fulham on Monday night.

Related links:

Topics:

Behdad Eghbali,Chelsea,Football,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Bizarre Bundesliga rule denies Kane first Bayern hat trick

Bayern Munich

Bizarre Bundesliga rule denies Kane first Bayern hat trick

By Callum Boyle

Neymar already ‘very unhappy’ in Saudi Arabia

Football

Neymar already ‘very unhappy’ in Saudi Arabia

By Callum Boyle

Chelsea face big issue with their September goal of the month award

Chelsea

Chelsea face big issue with their September goal of the month award

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Aubameyang’s agent takes to Instagram to make Arsenal dig after striker removed as captain

Arsenal

Aubameyang’s agent takes to Instagram to make Arsenal dig after striker removed as captain

By Daniel Brown

Photos posted online suggest Manchester United might have completed signings of Willian and Alderweireld

Jose Mourinho

Photos posted online suggest Manchester United might have completed signings of Willian and Alderweireld

By Reuben Pinder

Manager who gambled on football is secretly spared punishment by FA

Football

Manager who gambled on football is secretly spared punishment by FA

By Callum Boyle

Wayne Rooney has already had a go at some of his new D.C. United teammates

DC United

Wayne Rooney has already had a go at some of his new D.C. United teammates

By Darragh Murphy

Prices of flights from Liverpool to Madrid skyrocket after win over Barcelona

Barcelona

Prices of flights from Liverpool to Madrid skyrocket after win over Barcelona

By Wayne Farry

Cristiano Ronaldo to Wrexham is on as Rob McElhenney expresses interest

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo to Wrexham is on as Rob McElhenney expresses interest

By JOE

Army ‘on standby’ after police officers turn in guns following charge over Chris Kaba’s murder

gun crime

Army ‘on standby’ after police officers turn in guns following charge over Chris Kaba’s murder

By Steve Hopkins

Suella Braverman could be in contempt of court over Chris Kaba tweets

suella braverman

Suella Braverman could be in contempt of court over Chris Kaba tweets

By Jack Peat

Met Office issues ‘danger to life’ storm warning across most of UK

Met Office issues ‘danger to life’ storm warning across most of UK

By Joseph Loftus

Man telling his girlfriend she should take his surname after they marry divides opinion

ethan payne

Man telling his girlfriend she should take his surname after they marry divides opinion

By Charlie Herbert

Man gored to death by bull at Spanish festival

Man gored to death by bull at Spanish festival

By Joseph Loftus

Heart Xmas which plays Christmas songs 24/7 has just launched

Christmas

Heart Xmas which plays Christmas songs 24/7 has just launched

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: Week 212

Sponsored

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: Week 212

By Reuben Pinder

Deontay Wilder apologises after ‘breaking mascot’s jaw’ live on television

Boxing

Deontay Wilder apologises after ‘breaking mascot’s jaw’ live on television

By Kyle Picknell

George R.R. Martin ‘a little sad’ at certain things HBO has done with Game of Thrones

Entertainment

George R.R. Martin ‘a little sad’ at certain things HBO has done with Game of Thrones

By Wayne Farry

Here’s how future iPhones might get significant battery boost

Apple

Here’s how future iPhones might get significant battery boost

By Alan Loughnane

An intensive analysis on the utter insanity that is Christmas carol lyrics

Christmas

An intensive analysis on the utter insanity that is Christmas carol lyrics

By Ciara Knight

Journalist fined £210 after protest against Ukraine war on Russian state TV

fine

Journalist fined £210 after protest against Ukraine war on Russian state TV

By Danny Jones

Load more stories