Chelsea co-owner runs from fans after Aston Villa defeat

Chelsea fans want answers after a third game in a row without a win

Chelsea co-owner Behdad Eghbali was pictured running from supporters who demanded answers after they suffered another defeat.

Ollie Watkins’ second half strike saw Chelsea fall to a 1-0 home defeat against Aston Villa to leave them in 14th place and only one win to their name all season.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side were booed off at full time after failing to scored for a third game in a row and according to The Mirror, and various other reporters, Eghbali went to the dressing room to address the players after the defeat.

After the game, a clip emerged on social media of several Chelsea fans trying to question Eghbali, who was able to evade the angry supporters before getting into a black car and driving away.

Chelsea’s spending spree fails to live up to price tag

Eghbali and fellow co-owner Todd Boehly have come under fire after spending over £1bn on transfers across three windows only for performances on the pitch to fail to justify the expensive spending spree.

The two-time European champions have just seven wins in all competitions this calendar year and during his post-match conference, Pochettino admitted that the hierarchy weren’t impressed with what is going on at Stamford Bridge.

“Of course, they’re disappointed,” he said. “They arrived at the club and were so excited to build this project and, of course, they feel disappointed but they need to support the plan.”

Chelsea take a break from league action on Wednesday when they take on Brighton & Hove Albion in the Carabao Cup before making the short trip to face west London neighbours Fulham on Monday night.

