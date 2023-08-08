Woman abandons dog at airport after being told it can’t fly

“People can be so cruel.”

When a woman was told that her French bulldog wouldn’t be allowed to board her flight, instead of seeking a solution or heading home, she abandoned the heartbroken dog in the airport car park.

The woman claimed that the pet was an emotional support animal, however airline staff remained unconvinced.

They told the passenger that if the dog was to come with her it would need to be placed into a crate, but instead of cooperating, the woman left the animal ‘near short-term parking and proceeded to board the flight’.

The dog is believed to be around seven years old and is described as a healthy dog who is currently being looked after at a nearby animal shelter.

Don’t leave your pets behind!



This morning at approximately 5:30 a.m., ACPD officers working at Pittsburgh International Airport were called to assist with a dog that was found unattended in a stroller on airport property. pic.twitter.com/eTzN8fdQWN — Allegheny County PD (@AlleghenyCoPD) August 4, 2023

While the dog’s face looks absolutely heartbroken, some people have argued that perhaps this is the best thing for the doggo, as they will now hopefully find a truly loving home.

One person wrote: “This is the best thing that could have ever happened to that baby. Now it has a chance to find a real home and to be loved.”

Another said: “To the person who abandoned this darling doggo, I hope karma does it’s thing.”

It’s believed that the police department will file a charge of animal abandonment against the dog’s owners.

