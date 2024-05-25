Wayne Rooney takes “perfect next step” by landing Championship job

Manchester United and England legend Wayne Rooney is ready to take on an “exciting project” at Plymouth Argyle after being announced as their new head coach.

Rooney, who has been out of work since being sacked by Birmingham back in January, will manage The Pilgrims in the Championship next season after they narrowly avoided relegation.

Ironically, their survival was largely helped by the poor performance of Birmingham, who will compete in League One next season for the first time in almost thirty years.

Plymouth’s previous manager Ian Foster was sacked in April and the club has been on the lookout for a new permanent manager ever since.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Rooney stated his desire to play an exciting brand of football which will entertain fans:

“Taking this role at Plymouth Argyle feels like the perfect next step in my career,” he said, “And I would like to thank the Chairman and Board for the faith they have shown in me.

“This is an opportunity to be part of an exciting project. I look forward to helping to build a squad of players to play expansive football – and to entertain the Green Army.

“I have experienced first-hand how talented the existing group of players is here – and also the incredible atmosphere at Home Park.

“The club is on an exciting long-term journey, with a progressive plan in place. I am grateful for the opportunity to be part of it.

“I can’t wait for the Championship season to start in August.”

More to follow…