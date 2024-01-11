Search icon

11th Jan 2024

Surprise free download available for PlayStation users without the need for PS Plus

Stephen Porzio

You better act fast, however.

When it comes to games, who doesn’t love getting the odd freebie? As such, we would be remiss if we did not alert PlayStation users to a series of surprise free downloads available.

The downloads in question are related to Honkai: Star Rail, the role-playing gacha video game developed by miHoYo.

Surprise free downloads available for PlayStation users without the need for PS Plus

Taking to Reddit, one poster explained how if PlayStation, smartphone or PC players use the following codes – 2AQA294J5R37, NB9TKRMK5R23 and HSRGALAXY23 – they can receive several credits and useful items for the game.

These include the following: 40,000 worth of credit, 100 Stellar Jade, Three Refined Aether, Four Traveler’s Guide and Five Hypnotic Hammer.

The Reddit user even shared links to where to redeem the codes.

It is reported that the codes have their origin in the 1.6 version update of the game from a few weeks ago.

While they are said to be still valid –  all you require to redeem the codes is to have an Honkai: Star Rail account – we would encourage players to act fast just in case they miss the opportunity to take advantage of them.

Topics:

Gaming,PlayStation

