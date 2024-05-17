GTA 6 to be released in autumn 2025

After more than a decade of waiting, gaming fans finally know when Grand Theft Auto VI will be released.

Probably the most anticipated game of all time, gamers have been desperate to know when the next installment in the GTA franchise will be arriving.

In January, we finally got the first trailer for the game, which revealed that the franchise will have its first ever female lead character.

But Rockstar, the studio which makes the GTA games, was still pretty ambiguous about when GTA 6 would be released, simply saying it was arriving in 2025.

Well, now we have a much clearer idea.

Take Two Interactive, the company who owns Rockstar, has said they are “highly confident” the game will be arriving in autumn next year.

Take Two’s CEO, Strauss Zelnick, told IGN: “We do feel highly confident that we’ll deliver [Grand Theft Auto VI] in fall of 2025.”

Whilst it’s still not the precise date fans are clamouring for, it does narrow it down significantly.

And any information about GTA 6 is a rarity. Very little has been revealed about the game outside of the trailer and the fact it’s being released next year.

Although we know the game will be set in a Florida-esque location of Leonida and will be led by a female character called Lucia, no details have been given about the plot.

There’s also no indication about how much the game will cost, but some are worried it could be in the region of £120.

PC users are also worried the much-anticipated game will not be released on the platform, and will only be available on Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5.

Related links:

Fans losing it at ‘open world Joker game trailer’ compared to GTA

Nintendo finally confirms arrival of Switch 2 and it’s coming sooner than expected

Gamer makes girlfriend sign legal document to let him play GTA 6 non-stop

WATCH: Man Utd, Man City & Aston Villa WSL Stars Predict Their EA FC Future Stats