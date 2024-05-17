Search icon

17th May 2024

GTA 6 to be released in autumn 2025

Charlie Herbert

gta 6 release date

The release date for GTA 6 has been narrowed down

After more than a decade of waiting, gaming fans finally know when Grand Theft Auto VI will be released.

Probably the most anticipated game of all time, gamers have been desperate to know when the next installment in the GTA franchise will be arriving.

In January, we finally got the first trailer for the game, which revealed that the franchise will have its first ever female lead character.

But Rockstar, the studio which makes the GTA games, was still pretty ambiguous about when GTA 6 would be released, simply saying it was arriving in 2025.

Well, now we have a much clearer idea.

Take Two Interactive, the company who owns Rockstar, has said they are “highly confident” the game will be arriving in autumn next year.

Take Two’s CEO, Strauss Zelnick, told IGN: “We do feel highly confident that we’ll deliver [Grand Theft Auto VI] in fall of 2025.”

Whilst it’s still not the precise date fans are clamouring for, it does narrow it down significantly.

And any information about GTA 6 is a rarity. Very little has been revealed about the game outside of the trailer and the fact it’s being released next year.

Although we know the game will be set in a Florida-esque location of Leonida and will be led by a female character called Lucia, no details have been given about the plot.

There’s also no indication about how much the game will cost, but some are worried it could be in the region of £120.

PC users are also worried the much-anticipated game will not be released on the platform, and will only be available on Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5.

