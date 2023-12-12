PlayStation gamers can get massive free download from today

Christmas just came early.

If you loved 2022’s smash-hit PlayStation game God of War Ragnarök, you are in luck.

That’s because the development team behind the action-adventure game, Santa Monica Studio, has released a new and free DLC for it titled God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla.

Described as an epilogue to the events of God of War Ragnarök, the DLC follows the character of Kratos on “a deeply personal and reflective journey”.

The plot synopsis reads:

“Set after the decisive battle against Odin and Atreus’ departure, Kratos has seen a path for himself that he never thought possible before. “Brought to the mysterious shores of Valhalla accompanied only by Mimir, Kratos will enter its unknown depths to overcome trials within himself and face echoes of his past.”

God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla is available for free download

As of mid-November 2023, God of War Ragnarök has sold through more than 15 million units worldwide across PS4 and PS5.

On top of this, it garnered universal acclaim from critics (even here at JOE) and won six trophies at the 2022 edition of The Game Awards.

Given Ragnarök’s success, Santa Monica Studio said the DLC has been released for free as a show of appreciation to the God of War community.

If you own God of War Ragnarök, you will be able to download God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla for free on 12 December at PlayStation Store.

Check out a trailer for the DLC below. For more information about it, visit the PlayStation blog right here.