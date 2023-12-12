Search icon

Entertainment

12th Dec 2023

PlayStation gamers can get massive free download from today

Stephen Porzio

Christmas just came early.

If you loved 2022’s smash-hit PlayStation game God of War Ragnarök, you are in luck.

That’s because the development team behind the action-adventure game, Santa Monica Studio, has released a new and free DLC for it titled God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla.

Described as an epilogue to the events of God of War Ragnarök, the DLC follows the character of Kratos on “a deeply personal and reflective journey”.

The plot synopsis reads:

“Set after the decisive battle against Odin and Atreus’ departure, Kratos has seen a path for himself that he never thought possible before.

“Brought to the mysterious shores of Valhalla accompanied only by Mimir, Kratos will enter its unknown depths to overcome trials within himself and face echoes of his past.”

god of war

God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla is available for free download

As of mid-November 2023, God of War Ragnarök has sold through more than 15 million units worldwide across PS4 and PS5.

On top of this, it garnered universal acclaim from critics (even here at JOE) and won six trophies at the 2022 edition of The Game Awards.

Given Ragnarök’s success, Santa Monica Studio said the DLC has been released for free as a show of appreciation to the God of War community.

If you own God of War Ragnarök, you will be able to download God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla for free on 12 December at PlayStation Store.

Check out a trailer for the DLC below. For more information about it, visit the PlayStation blog right here.

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Man United recall Raphael Varane to starting XI

Champions League

Man United recall Raphael Varane to starting XI

By Callum Boyle

Young men don’t feel confident intervening in violence against women and girls

Young men don’t feel confident intervening in violence against women and girls

By Joseph Loftus

Couple miss out on £182m lottery win as ticket payment didn’t go through

Couple miss out on £182m lottery win as ticket payment didn’t go through

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

Fantastic Four fever ramped up with release of final trailer

feature-video-wide

Fantastic Four fever ramped up with release of final trailer

By JOE

QUIZ: How well do you know Martin Scorsese’s films?

Goodfellas

QUIZ: How well do you know Martin Scorsese’s films?

By Paul Moore

The Beast from The Chase explains why he turned down I’m a Celebrity

big brother

The Beast from The Chase explains why he turned down I’m a Celebrity

By Megan Roantree

I’m A Celeb’s Scarlette Douglas ‘has no idea’ about co-star Jonnie Irwin’s terminal cancer diagnosis

Cancer

I’m A Celeb’s Scarlette Douglas ‘has no idea’ about co-star Jonnie Irwin’s terminal cancer diagnosis

By Charlie Herbert

FRINGE 2018: Why you need to see… Suzi Ruffell

Comedy

FRINGE 2018: Why you need to see… Suzi Ruffell

By Nooruddean Choudry

Matt Hancock treated by medics after being stung by scorpion on I’m A Celebrity

Babatúndé Aléshé

Matt Hancock treated by medics after being stung by scorpion on I’m A Celebrity

By Tobi Akingbade

Woman who married her step-brother admits it was ‘weird’ before they slept together

Woman who married her step-brother admits it was ‘weird’ before they slept together

By JOE

Harry Kane eyes up major career change after football

American Football

Harry Kane eyes up major career change after football

By Callum Boyle

‘I’m a mum and have shared my husband with 16 women this year – I can’t get enough of it’

‘I’m a mum and have shared my husband with 16 women this year – I can’t get enough of it’

By JOE

One of 2023’s best movies is now available to stream at home

Film

One of 2023’s best movies is now available to stream at home

By Stephen Porzio

Saudi Pro League hits another new embarrassing low that could humiliate Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo

Saudi Pro League hits another new embarrassing low that could humiliate Cristiano Ronaldo

By Callum Boyle

Brad Pitt let his elderly neighbour live in his $40m home rent free until his death

Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt let his elderly neighbour live in his $40m home rent free until his death

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Swansea City penalty might just be the worst you’ll see all season

Bersant Celina

Swansea City penalty might just be the worst you’ll see all season

By Simon Lloyd

Kyle Walker insists Manchester City will cope without Kevin De Bruyne

All or Nothing: Manchester City

Kyle Walker insists Manchester City will cope without Kevin De Bruyne

By Wayne Farry

A complete timeline of the beef between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov

Conor McGregor

A complete timeline of the beef between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov

By Darragh Murphy

ASOS owner loses three children in Sri Lankan terror attack

Anders Holch Povlsen

ASOS owner loses three children in Sri Lankan terror attack

By Anna O'Rourke

UFC edging closer to adding star to already stacked division

Marlon Moraes

UFC edging closer to adding star to already stacked division

By Ben Kiely

David Silva has every right to be annoyed at Pablo Zabaleta’s dream five-a-side selection

David Silva

David Silva has every right to be annoyed at Pablo Zabaleta’s dream five-a-side selection

By Darragh Murphy

Load more stories