People are saying Forgetting Sarah Marshall has been ‘ruined’ after recent issues with cast members

The movie has been ‘ruined’ by the cast

Forgetting Sarah Marshall was a box office hit and has legions of fans.

The 2008 movie starring Jason Segal, Russell Brand, Mia Kunis and Kristen Bell cost just $30 million to make, but grossed $105.8 million at the box office and claimed five Teen Choice Awards. It has a score of 83 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes.

But in recent months, scandals surrounding a number of cast mates have soured the romantic comedy for many.

The movie, written by lead actor Jason Segal, is about him getting over his ex, Sarah Marshall – played by Kristen Bell. After jetting to Hawaii to heal his wounds, however, he runs into his ex, with her new beau, Aldous Snow (Brand). Kunis plays a desk clerk that helps Segal’s character, Peter Bretter. Jonah Hill is also in the mic as a waiter and a fan of Snow.

In recent weeks, three of the key cast members, have had their reputations severely tarnished – Brand, Kunis and Hill.

Over the weekend, Brand was accused of multiple sexual offences after a joint investigation by The Sunday Times and Channel 4’s Dispatches programmes. The Met has since launched an investigation into another incident in 2003. Brand denies all the criminal accusations.

Kunis came under fire after it was revealed she and husband, Ashton Kutcher, wroteletters in support of That 70’s Show co-star Danny Matherson, who was recently sentenced to 30 years in prison after being found guilty of two counts of rape. Kunis and Kutcher both later issued an apology video where they said the correspondence was “not written to question the legitimacy of the judicial system or the validity of the jury’s ruling”.

People didn’t really buy the apology, suggesting it was “lawyered”, and Kunis and Kutcher later stepped down from their roles at the anti-child-sex-abuse organisation Kutcher co-founded.

Hill made headlines in July when his ex, Sarah Brady, accused him of “emotional abuse” and shared a string of alleged text messages they had exchanged.

On 9 July, former Zoey101 star, Alexa Nikolas, accused Hill of assaulting her when she was 16-years-old, by “slamm[ing her] to the door and shov[ing] his tongue down [her] throat”. Hill has denied the claims and branded it a “complete fabrication.”

Fans of Forgetting Sarah Marshall have said the claims against three of its castmates have ruined the flick for them.

One person wrote: “F****** ruined forgetting sarah marshall.”

“Forgetting Sarah Marshall has just been ruined,” another echoed. A third commented: “[…] It’s one of my favourite comedy films. Which is now ruined bc these celebrities are horrible people.”

With all the controversy over numerous cast members in it currently, has Forgetting Sarah Marshall been ruined for you? pic.twitter.com/3QHIEeylsF — The Hollywood Outsider (@buypopcorn) September 19, 2023

2023 has been an absolutely awful year for Forgetting Sarah Marshall fans so far pic.twitter.com/qQ9eRS68fv — jame (@ohThatsSoJames) September 17, 2023

In the Times and Dispatches reports, four women have accused Brand of sexual assaults between 2006 and 2013, one of whom was 16 at the time and led to other alleged victims coming forward.

In the documentary aired Saturday, one of Brand’s accusers alleged he raped her against a wall in his LA home and that she sought treatment at a rape crisis centre the same day. Another alleged he assaulted her when she was aged 16 during an emotionally abusive and controlling relationship. A third claims Brand sexually assaulted her in Los Angeles and later threatened to take legal action if she spoke about the allegation to anyone else. And a fourth described being sexually assaulted by Brand and also claimed he was both physically and emotionally abusive towards her.

This is happening pic.twitter.com/N8zIKLbJN2 — Russell Brand (@rustyrockets) September 15, 2023

In a statement on Friday ahead of the report, Brand said the allegations against him “pertain to the time when I was working in the mainstream, when I was in the newspapers all the time, when I was in the movies, and as I have written about extensively in my books, I was very, very promiscuous.”

He continued: “Now during that time of promiscuity the relationships I had were absolutely, always consensual. I was always transparent about that then, almost too transparent, and I am being transparent about it now as well.

