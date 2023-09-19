Search icon

19th Sep 2023

Vanessa Feltz shares vid of Russell Brand making crude comments about her daughter

Joseph Loftus

Vanessa Feltz has now offered her thoughts

As more and more claims from celebrities emerge about how uncomfortable they felt around Russell Brand, Vanessa Feltz has now shared an experience she had with Brand back in 2006.

Speaking on Talk TV, Feltz explained how her and Brand crossed paths multiple times back in the noughties both professionally and as friends.

However one comment made by Brand, Feltz claims offended her then, and still offends her now.

As I’m sure you are all aware, the comedian and actor, Russell Brand, is currently being investigated after allegations of rape, sexual assault, and emotional abuse were made against him following an in-depth report made by The Times and Channel 4 Dispatches.

Following the news which broke on Saturday, more and more people have been coming forward to have their own say on Brand.

Vanessa Feltz explained on Talk TV: “I met Russell Brand when I was a guest on E4 and Big Brother’s Big Mouth so our career paths crossed quite naturally and on other occasions I met him as a friend, I met him on various shows.

“And on one of those occasions was in 2006, when I appeared on his chat show 1 Leicester Square. Have a look at this and see what you think.”

Feltz then shared a clip of the incident in which Brand says: “Can I have it off with either you or your daughters?”

Feltz replies: “No, you may not.” Brand states: “Come on, some of them are adults.”

Feltz then claims Brand will know what she means when he has his own daughters, to which Brand says: “Well I won’t sleep with them.”

Feltz, speaking in the present, then added: “Yuck precisely. That’s what I thought then. That’s what I think now. It’s terribly awkward when you’re a guest on somebody else’s show, especially when you’re in a theatre which is full of great fans of the presenter, Russell Brand, and they all loved him, and cheered him, and egged him on.

“And I was in this terribly awkward position of not knowing what to do. What are you supposed to do? But I know I was deeply offended then as I am deeply offended now at the thought of him saying ‘I want to have sex with you and both your daughters’.

“I think one of my daughters was 15 years old at the time and my answer was as you saw just then, emphatically no.”

